Vuelta a España stage 13: João Almeida holds off Jonas Vingegaard for win atop Agliru as duo battle on savagely-steep mountain

By published

Jai Hindley accelerates in front of Sepp Kuss to grab third place

L&#039;ANGLIRU, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG crosses the finish line as stage winner ahead of Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Red Leader Jersey during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 13 a 203.7km stage from Cabezon de la Sal to L&#039;Angliru 1556m / #UCIWT / on September 05, 2025 in L&#039;Angliru, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Vuelta a España 2025: João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) wins stage 13 atop Angliru ahead of race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jump to:

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirate-XRG) snatched stage victory from race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) at the end of a stunning showcase of climbing ability on the brutal slopes of the Alto de l'Angliru as the two main red jersey contenders rode clear of the field on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España.

Almeida delivered considerable efforts on the long and infamously-steep ascent of the Angliru, riding Vingegaard off his back wheel on the final few hundred metres of the 12.5km ascent. It came after a relentless day which saw a surreal average speed of 41.6 kph on the 202.7km stage with over 4,000 metres of climbing.

Behind them, Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) formed the main chase behind the two race leaders, after the main contenders group caught and swallowed the last survivor of the day's breakaway – Bob Jungles (Ineos Grenadiers) – on the slopes of the Angliru.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.


Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews