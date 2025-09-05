Vuelta a España stage 13: João Almeida holds off Jonas Vingegaard for win atop Agliru as duo battle on savagely-steep mountain

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirate-XRG) snatched stage victory from race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) at the end of a stunning showcase of climbing ability on the brutal slopes of the Alto de l'Angliru as the two main red jersey contenders rode clear of the field on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España.

Almeida delivered considerable efforts on the long and infamously-steep ascent of the Angliru, riding Vingegaard off his back wheel on the final few hundred metres of the 12.5km ascent. It came after a relentless day which saw a surreal average speed of 41.6 kph on the 202.7km stage with over 4,000 metres of climbing.

Behind them, Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) formed the main chase behind the two race leaders, after the main contenders group caught and swallowed the last survivor of the day's breakaway – Bob Jungles (Ineos Grenadiers) – on the slopes of the Angliru.

Hindley won the sprint for third, only marginally ousting Vingegaard's teammate Kuss in the final few hundred metres of the stage.

The steep inclines saw a savage splintering of the main contenders group, with Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) the most conspicuous victim of the Angliru's steep slopes, losing more than 70 seconds on the red jersey.

