Vuelta a España stage 13: João Almeida holds off Jonas Vingegaard for win atop Agliru as duo battle on savagely-steep mountain
Jai Hindley accelerates in front of Sepp Kuss to grab third place
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirate-XRG) snatched stage victory from race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) at the end of a stunning showcase of climbing ability on the brutal slopes of the Alto de l'Angliru as the two main red jersey contenders rode clear of the field on stage 13 of the Vuelta a España.
Almeida delivered considerable efforts on the long and infamously-steep ascent of the Angliru, riding Vingegaard off his back wheel on the final few hundred metres of the 12.5km ascent. It came after a relentless day which saw a surreal average speed of 41.6 kph on the 202.7km stage with over 4,000 metres of climbing.
Behind them, Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) formed the main chase behind the two race leaders, after the main contenders group caught and swallowed the last survivor of the day's breakaway – Bob Jungles (Ineos Grenadiers) – on the slopes of the Angliru.
Hindley won the sprint for third, only marginally ousting Vingegaard's teammate Kuss in the final few hundred metres of the stage.
The steep inclines saw a savage splintering of the main contenders group, with Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) the most conspicuous victim of the Angliru's steep slopes, losing more than 70 seconds on the red jersey.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: GC showdown on the devastating Alto de l’Angliru at end of stage 13 of the Vuelta a EspañaCabezón de la Sal to L'Angliru, 202km
-
Vuelta a España stage 13: João Almeida holds off Jonas Vingegaard for win atop Agliru as duo battle on savagely-steep mountainJai Hindley accelerates in front of Sepp Kuss to grab third place
-
Tour of Britain Men: Romain Grégoire shuts down uphill charge by Julian Alaphilippe to win stage 422-year-old Groupama-FDJ rider takes control of GC with slight edge over Brit Matthew Brennan
-
Simac Ladies Tour stage 4: Lorena Wiebes continues clean sweep with stage 4 sprint winChiara Consonni second place as Shari Ossuyt third in closest sprint yet