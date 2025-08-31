Vuelta a España stage 9: Jonas Vingegaard seizes win after solo charge on Valdezcaray climb

Tom Pidcock outsprints João Almeida to take second as Torstein Træen retains race lead

ALFARO, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 9 a 195.5km stage from Alfaro to Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray 1541m / #UCIWT / on August 31, 2025 in Alfaro, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) solos to stage 9 victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) soloed to victory on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España, attacking near the base of the final 13km climb to win at the Valdezcaray ski station and draw closer to the red jersey.

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) outsprinted João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) to take second and third, respectively after a valiant chase, 24 seconds behind the Dane, but making significant gains on their general classification rivals.

Red jersey Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious) finished in a group 1:46 down on Vingegaard, which means he will hold onto the race lead heading into the race's first rest day.

However, Jonas Vingegaard is now breathing down his neck, just 37 seconds down on GC and looking like the strongest rider in the race. Almeida moved up to third, 1:15 down on Træen, whilst Pidcock jumped from 11th to fourth at 1:35. The rest of the top 10 are a chunk down, with fifth-placed Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) 2:14 down.

ALFARO, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 9 a 195.5km stage from Alfaro to Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray 1541m / #UCIWT / on August 31, 2025 in Alfaro, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

It was an attacking start to the day as stage 9 rolled out of Alfaro, with various attempts to break away in the first 30km of racing, but no success for quite a while, with the peloton clearly picky about who they let up the road on a threatening day.

Though there were no categorised climbs on route apart from the finish, there were plenty of hills to contend with, especially in the opening part of the stage, so there were many launchpads for riders to try and get away, making for a tough battle.

It was over the top of one of these early climbs that a pair of riders did finally get away, with Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) and Archie Ryan (EF Education-EasyPost) breaking clear. On the descent, they were joined by Michel Heßmann (Movistar), Kevin Vermaerke (Picnic PostNL) and Liam Slock (Lotto), making it five up front. They built up a lead of just under three minutes, but were kept at a steady gap, with the peloton – led by Lidl-Trek – seemingly not wanting to just let the break sail away to the stage win.

The situation remained stable through the first half of the stage, with the break 2:30 ahead with 80km to go, as Q36.5 joined Lidl-Trek in the controlling effort as the peloton declined to take it easy.

ALFARO, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: (L-R) Michel Hessmann of Germany and Team Movistar, Kevin Vermaerke of The United States and Team Picnic PostNL, Archie Ryan of Ireland and Team EF Education - EasyPost, Liam Slock of Belgium and Team Lotto and Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete in the breakaway during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 9 a 195.5km stage from Alfaro to Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray 1541m / #UCIWT / on August 31, 2025 in Alfaro, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The day's breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek continued pacing for the next 40km, gradually bringing the gap down, and with 40km the leaders – who were working hard together – were 1:44 ahead of the peloton. Lidl-Trek had some interest in bringing things back before the intermediate sprint with 29km to go, so Mads Pedersen could pick up some points, but in the end they didn't make the catch soon enough. At the sprint, Slock took the win and the maximum points with his breakaway companions mopping up the remaining points.

At that point, the gap was down to 1:15 as the 13km final climb loomed, with Lidl-Trek, Bahrain Victorious and Q36.5 continuing to work at the front of the bunch. The chase and the fight for position in the bunch heated up as the road ran into the base of the climb.

With 15km to go, the leaders had just a 13-second advantage, but at the base of the climb, they were swallowed up by the charging peloton despite the best efforts of Kwiatkowski and Ryan. It was still Lidl-Trek who were setting the pace on the front of the bunch, having some of the same all day, though their rouleurs had swapped for the climbing contingent of Andrea Bagioli, Carlos Verona and Ciccone.

However, it was Visma-Lease a Bike who struck first just 2km into the climb, with Matteo Jorgenson putting in a big move to pull Vingegaard and Ciccone clear, though the American soon pulled off – after creating a healthy gap. The explosion of pace meant there was only a reduced chasing group behind, with red jersey Træen not part of it.

ALFARO, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: (L-R) Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete in the breakaway during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 9 a 195.5km stage from Alfaro to Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray 1541m / #UCIWT / on August 31, 2025 in Alfaro, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Vingegaard on the offensive (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 10km to go, Vingegaard drew clear of Ciccone, but only nine seconds ahead of the chasing group, led by a charging João Almeida. Almeida soon also ripped apart the chase group, with only Tom Pidcock and Felix Gall able to follow him, though the Austrian dropped with 7.5km to go. Pidcock and Almeida were working together, but Vingegaard had drawn out a lead of 22 seconds and growing.

ALFARO, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: (L-R) Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling and Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete in the chase group during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 9 a 195.5km stage from Alfaro to Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray 1541m / #UCIWT / on August 31, 2025 in Alfaro, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Pidcock and Almeida worked together but couldn't close the gap to Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pidcock and Almeida managed to not let the gap balloon in the final 5km, but ultimately couldn't close it, leaving Vingegaard to solo to his second stage victory of the race. Sprinting 24 seconds behind the Dane, Pidcock just beat Almeida to second, as the pair made gains on GC.

The next main group of riders finished 1:46 down, containing red jersey Træen, meaning he held onto the race lead, but he and the rest of that group lost a significant chunk of time of Vingegaard, Pidcock and Almeida going into the first rest day.

ALFARO, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling crosses the finish line as second place winner during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 9 a 195.5km stage from Alfaro to Estacion de Esqui de Valdezcaray 1541m / #UCIWT / on August 31, 2025 in Alfaro, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Pidcock crossing the line(Image credit: Getty Images)

