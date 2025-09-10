Vuelta a España stage 17 LIVE – 12 riders up the road as wind threatens summit finish on Alto de El Morredero
O Barco de Valdeorras to Alto de El Morredero, 143.2km
Visma are still setting the pace on this climb.
In the break, Tiberi is trying to push the pace.
Things are regrouping in the peloton.
UAE especially need to take advantage of the finish today, if they want João Almeida to have a chance of closing the 48 second gap to Vingegaard.
The peloton aren't catching the break, they're just keeping them close so that the GC riders can contest the finish.
Bike change for Sepp Kuss, he's back racing very quickly.
Sounds like the organisers are hopeful that the finish will be fine, weather wise.
"For now, everything is still going to happen as normal regarding the finish," Fernando Escartín, Unipbulic race route organiser, told Spanish TV.
The weather has improved, at least.
It's nice and sunny now, not raining.
Already under 90km to go.
