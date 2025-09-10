live

Vuelta a España stage 17 LIVE – 12 riders up the road as wind threatens summit finish on Alto de El Morredero

By last updated

O Barco de Valdeorras to Alto de El Morredero, 143.2km

Refresh

Visma are still setting the pace on this climb.

Climb: Paso de las Traviesas (7.8km at 4.1%)

Things are regrouping in the peloton.

Split in the peloton

UAE especially need to take advantage of the finish today, if they want João Almeida to have a chance of closing the 48 second gap to Vingegaard.

The red jersey is the obvious goal for the team. That’s what we’re trying to aim for. We’re running out of days to make an impact on the GC, so we gotta make every day count. Every uphill finish is important for us.

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

The peloton aren't catching the break, they're just keeping them close so that the GC riders can contest the finish.

Bike change for Sepp Kuss, he's back racing very quickly.

Sounds like the organisers are hopeful that the finish will be fine, weather wise.

"For now, everything is still going to happen as normal regarding the finish," Fernando Escartín, Unipbulic race route organiser, told Spanish TV.

The weather has improved, at least.

Already under 90km to go.

Dylan