Vuelta a España stage 15 LIVE: hilly parcours offers chance for the breakaway

Refresh

Get notified of updates

Cofidis are leading the chase in the peloton for now. They might seem unlikely candidates to do so, but could be eying up a stage win for their sprinter Bryan Coquard if they can keep this breakaway controlled.

There are about 20 riders in this lead group, with the other chase group about 20 seconds behind containing around 15 riders.

The riders haven’t got to enjoy much of a descent. After just a few kilometres they're going uphill again, up a small uncategorised climb.

Vine and Otruba have been caught by the first chase group.

Vine and Otruba are 15 seconds ahead of the Pedersen/Ciccone chase group, and 35 seconds ahead of the second chase group, with the peloton 1 minute behind. 150KM TO GO

It’s actually Kwiatkowski who was dropped by Vine, not Otruba. Otruba is second to the top, with Vervaeke, Pedersen and Ciccone leading the chase group over the top behind.

Vine is first over the line, to increase his lead in the KOM classification. KOM - PUERTO DA GARGANTA

It’s all very messy out there on the road. Another chase group has formed behind the Pedersen/Ciccone group.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, the pace at the front is too much for Otruba, who's been dropped by Vine and Kwiatkowski.

Pedersen and Ciccone also have 2 Lidl teammates with them. The team are putting lots into trying to make this break succeed, and finally deliver them a stage win.

As are Dunbar and Buitrago.

There's some big names among them, too - Bernal and Ciccone are both here.

A mass of riders have joined the chase group behind containing Pedersen, which is now much bigger.

It's easy to forget that Otruba has been up the road this whole time with all the action happening behind him. He's just been caught by Vine and Kwiatkowki.

Vine and Kwiatkowski are still ahead of the rest of the chasers, by about 15 seconds. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pedersen and Vine, helping initiate the break. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several riders who are on more than 20 points already in the KOM classification are in the chase group: Vervaeke, Vinokurov, Romo and Nicolau.

Otruba is still out in front as the lone leader, 50 seconds ahead of Vine and Kwiatkowski, 1:20 ahead of the Pedersen chase group, and 1:30 ahead of the peloton. 160KM TO GO

The riders will be climbing for some while yet - the Garganta is a long effort, lasting 16.4km at an average of 5.1%.

Vine and Kwiatkowski have gone clear from the rest of the chase group, which had continued to swell as more riders leaped out of the peloton into it.

The riders at the start. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton isn't letting them go, keeping them at little more than 10 seconds.

Michał Kwiatkowski has joined this group too.

There are about 10 riders in this chase group, including Leemreize who has been caught by them.

Both the mountains leader of Jay Vine and - you guessed it - the green jersey of Mads Pedersen are in this chase group.

The riders are on the climb, and some are on the move. Gijs Leemreize is pursuing Otruba, and there’s another group forming behind him.

Otruba already has a gap of 1:30, but that might change once the riders start climbing the difficult gradients of Puerto a Garganta.

Jakub Otruba is the first rider to attack and get a gap.

And they're off! OFFICIAL START

The riders are on the move, working their way through the streets of Vegadeo ahead of the official start.

One thing that seems almost inevitable today is that Mads Pedersen will be among the riders vying to get into the day’s break, given the ultra-aggressive way he’s ridden this whole Vuelta. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's our preview of today's stage. Vuelta a España 2025 stage 15 preview - A chance for the breakaway

This looks like ideal territory for the breakaway to succeed. With the hardest climb the category one Puerto da Garganta, coming right at the start of the stage, there’s a great opportunity for strong climbers to get up the road, in what’s set to be a massive scramble to try and form the day’s break.

After two massive stages in the Asturias mountains, the parcours is more modest today, with a couple of tests coming early in the stage before easing off into more undulating roads later.