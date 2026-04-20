'The lead just wouldn’t shrink' – High hopes at Amstel Gold Race but no joy for SD Worx-Protime in home event

Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) at the front of the group at Amstel Gold Women 2026

Last year, SD Worx-Protime celebrated victory at the Amstel Gold Race, and in 2026, they certainly entered the race with reason for optimism. The Dutch team were fielding a strong hand, including defending champion Mischa Bredewold, former winner Anna van der Breggen and Lorena Wiebes, who missed out on taking the victory by a matter of centimetres two editions back.

However, on Sunday, it didn't end up being enough to make the most of the home-ground advantage. The team's best performer was Van der Breggen in ninth, and it's the only time since the women's race was reinstated in 2017 that the team hasn't had a rider in the top four. It's also only the second time through that stretch that the squad has been off the podium at the event.

This was certainly not the result SD Worx-Protime was looking for when they lined up in Maastricht. The aim was to take it up a notch after Friday's close call at De Brabantse Pijl, where Bredewold took the runner-up spot.

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"We know we have some riders that on a good day can win the race, but there are some strong blocks we need to fight against," Anna van der Breggen told Cycling Pro Net before the event. "So I think we should try to be in front – and then last year Mischa had a good instinct of finding the good moments, and we have some more riders who can do that – so let's hope that this turns out like last year."

It became clear with two laps to go that Wiebes wouldn't be the one to deliver for the team, as she was dropped and then ultimately registered a DNF.

Still, with teammates Blanka Vas, Nienke Vinke, Van der Breggen and Bredewold up front, there seemed little cause for alarm at that point as the front of the race seriously thinned out.

Vinke went on the charge for the squad and was joined out the front of the race by Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) at 25km to go. However, Blasi wasn't going to just wait till the line was in sight to take on her break companion and soon bolted away solo.

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“I had good legs and was able to race well. It was good for the team that I was at the front, but in the end, it’s just nothing," Vinke told Wielerflits, adding that she had made a gear shift mistake when Blasi launched, leaving her with little chance of closing the distance.

"It’s a shame I couldn’t follow. I actually didn’t expect her to attack there. It’s better to be away together.”

Vinke was ultimately swept up, and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) jumped away from the front group in pursuit of Blasi. They finished 27 seconds back while Van der Breggen, who had tried to follow the pursuing duo, finished in the next chase group to take ninth spot at 43 seconds back. Bredewold led the next bunch over the line to take 14th.

“I am generally content, although we were hoping for a bit more," Bredewold told Wielerflits. "To do that, you do need to have just slightly better legs. I think one rider was a cut above the rest.”

Wanting more was a sentiment shared by many as several teams held a strong position in the front group when Blasi went, but none managed to neutralise the move.

“There were five other riders from Lidl-Trek in our group, and Demi Vollering also had two teammates supporting her," Van der Breggen told Sporza after the race.

"That is normally a good situation, but the lead just wouldn’t shrink. She [Blasi] simply rode an incredibly good race.”