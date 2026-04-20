USA CRITS: Liza Ray destroys women's field at LaGrange Classic for series lead while Marcos Mendez earns second win in three races

Liza Ray (Kingdom Elite Racing) soloed to victory in the pro women's division while Marcos Mendez (Foundation Cycling New York) out-sprinted three breakaway companions for the men's win at LaGrange Cycling Classic on Sunday.

There were some tired legs across all races as the LaGrange, Georgia, event followed one day after the Athens Twilight Criterium.

Just 12 minutes into the one-hour contest in LaGrange, Georgia, Ray felt strong and took off solo. She was able to lap the field and joined forces with teammate Elizabeth Harden to pace her around the final laps, going uncontested for the win.

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From a long-range three-rider chase, Tess Edwards (Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing) sprinted to second place, while Elizabeth Castillo (One Hart Racing-Nashville Local Cycling) went third ahead of Claire Abrey (Team Winston Salem-Flow).

With her victory, the first major crit win of her career, and previous leader Laurel Rathbun (Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing) absent Sunday, Ray moved into the USA CRITS overall lead. Edwards slotted to second overall and Ray's teammate, Elizabeth Harden, who finished 11th in LaGrange, moved to third.

Mendez earned his second victory from three starts in the USA CRITS series, having won the opener at the Sunny King Criterium. Finishing behind him in the small group of escapees were Leonel Rodriguez (MC Cycling Team) in second, Julien Ruhe (Kelly Benefits) and Lucas Gaday (Foundation Cycling New York). Leading the chase group for fifth was Athens Twilight runner-up Brody McDonald (Modern Adventure Pro).

Rodriguez moved to the top of the elite men's leaderboard at USA CRITS, with Preston Eye (Clif Family Drifters) in second place. A trio of Foundation New York riders fill the rest of the top five, Martinez in third, Lucas Gaday in fourth and Mendez in fifth.

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The LaGrange Cycling Classic was originally scheduled to take place the weekend after the Athens Twilight Criterium, but a late change made it back-to-back USA CRITS races in Georgia for mid-April.

The next three events follow in succession after an off weekend, the Greenville Cycling Classic on April 30, Spartanburg Criterium on May 1 and High Line Criterium on May 2, the first two in South Carolina and the Saturday contest in Georgia, just north of Atlanta.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite Women Top 10 Rank Rider Diff 1 Liza Ray (Kingdom Elite Racing) 58:44 2 Tess Edwards (Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing) +0:34 3 Elizabeth Castaño (One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling) +0:34 4 Claire Abrey (Team Winston Salem - Flow) +0:34 5 Yusmari Diaz (The Parks Law Firm p/b The Cycling Attorney) +0:38 6 Rebecca Lang (Team Winston Salem - Flow) +0:38 7 Jenna Nestman (AUTOMATIC Racing) +0:38 8 Amanda Alston (One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling) +0:38 9 Madison Gallagher (Team Winston Salem - Flow) +0:38 10 Lia Sprouse (United Cycling Women) +0:38