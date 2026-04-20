USA CRITS: Liza Ray destroys women's field at LaGrange Classic for series lead while Marcos Mendez earns second win in three races

Race Results
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Shake-ups in overall standings as breakaways survive in elite races on third stop in US series

Liza Ray (Kingdom Elite Racing) puts on the USA CRITS leader jersey after winning LaGrange Cycling Classic 2026
Liza Ray (Kingdom Elite Racing) puts on the USA CRITS leader jersey after winning LaGrange Cycling Classic 2026 (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS)
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Liza Ray (Kingdom Elite Racing) soloed to victory in the pro women's division while Marcos Mendez (Foundation Cycling New York) out-sprinted three breakaway companions for the men's win at LaGrange Cycling Classic on Sunday.

There were some tired legs across all races as the LaGrange, Georgia, event followed one day after the Athens Twilight Criterium.

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Results

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Elite Women Top 10

Rank

Rider

Diff

1

Liza Ray (Kingdom Elite Racing)

58:44

2

Tess Edwards (Caldera Medical x Aurea Racing)

+0:34

3

Elizabeth Castaño (One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling)

+0:34

4

Claire Abrey (Team Winston Salem - Flow)

+0:34

5

Yusmari Diaz (The Parks Law Firm p/b The Cycling Attorney)

+0:38

6

Rebecca Lang (Team Winston Salem - Flow)

+0:38

7

Jenna Nestman (AUTOMATIC Racing)

+0:38

8

Amanda Alston (One Hart Racing - Nashville Local Cycling)

+0:38

9

Madison Gallagher (Team Winston Salem - Flow)

+0:38

10

Lia Sprouse (United Cycling Women)

+0:38

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Elite Men Top 10

Rank

Rider

Diff

1

Marcos Mendez (Foundation Cycling New York)

57:34

2

Leonel Rodriguez Ramos (MC CYCLING TEAM)

+0:00

3

Julien Ruhe (Kelly Benifits)

+0:00

4

Lucas Gaday (Foundation Cycling New York)

+0:01

5

Brody McDonald (Modern Adventure Pro Cycling)

+0:12

6

Bryan Gomez (Foundation Cycling New York)

+0:12

7

Johan Gomez (La Parrilla/Arias Racing)

+0:12

8

Michael Garrison (Speedstudio)

+0:12

9

Jordan Parra (Foundation Cycling New York)

+0:13

10

Preston Eye (Clif Family Drifters Cycling)

+0:13