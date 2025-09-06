Vuelta a España stage 14: LIVE - A second tough mountain test in Asturias with GC finely poised

Refresh

Two kilometres to the start of the San Lorenzo climb. The gap from the break to the bunch holds at 6:00. Dion Smith (Intermarché-Wanty) takes the intermediate sprint, though it's uncontested.

The road heads steadily uphill from this point onwards, and the intermediate sprint point will come and go without being contested, with none of the green jersey contenders present within the group.

The riders in the break take a few moments to take on fuel and hydration, and visit the support car, ahead of the climb. Nine former Grand Tour winners feature in this group - will one of them use their experience to triumph, or will a new rider write their name into history as the winner of a stage of La Vuelta a España?

The calm before the storm. The gap settles at six minutes, and the breakaway prepare to face arguably the toughest challenge of the day: the category 1 San Lorenzo climb. 10.1 kilometres in length, the climb's average gradient of 8.5% will be savage on the legs, especially considering yesterday's efforts. 60km to go

The group of leaders stays together with 54 kilometres remaining and the gap to the peloton has ballooned out over six minutes - it currently stands at 6:20 and it's almost certain now that the winner of today's stage will be one of these 24 riders. Meanwhile, a GC battle may commence later on, within the peloton, following yesterday's decisive stage that concluded on the summit of Angliru. Read about a memorable day on the slopes of one of Spain's most iconic climbs.

Mikkel Bjerg encourages cooperation in the lead group, who are looking more and more likely to be in contention for the stage victory.

Marc Soler was first over the summit, defending the KOM lead of his teammate Jay Vine. Onto the descent, and there are around 25 kilometres ahead before the first of two significant category 1 challenges that will define the day's outcome. Staune-Mittet forges clear on the descent with Tim van Dijke (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) but everything comes back together. Soler was second the last time the race visited the finishing climb, with Gaudu the winner on that day. The gap pushes out to 5:30. 60km to go

The breakaway reach the summit of the climb and Decathlon take over the pace-setting once again. The gap has extended to five minutes now.

Winner on stage 3, David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) looks to be struggling at the back of the peloton.

There's a lot of looking around in the breakaway, but despite this, the gap moves out to 4:30 again, as the bunch knocks off the pace.

Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale drive the breakaway earlier on in stage 14. They have the numbers in the group with four riders. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The breakaway has arrived at the category 3 Alto del Tenebreo - 5.8kms at an average gradient of 6.5%, Mikkel Bjerg sets the pace on the lower slopes of the climb. 70km to go

That's an astonishing comeback. Campanaerts and Leemreize have been able to make contact with the breakaway, following a chase that looked to be doomed. They take advantage of the drop in pace to bridge back to the group, a really remarkable effort on the part of the Belgian and the Dutchman.

The first categorised climb arrives shortly, but it's nothing compared to the two challenges that await on today's stage. Two category 1 climbs, increasing in length, will decide today's stage winner, and potentially see further action on the GC.

The gap begins to fall as the games begin in the break, with not everyone pulling their weight. Visma | Lease a Bike drive the chase, riding tempo for now, but the gap still drops to 4:20. 80km to go

Campanaerts still hasn't given up the ghost entirely - he's 1:46 behind the lead group, riding with Gijs Leeimreize of Team Picnic-PostNL. The gap has steadied once again at 4:40.

Xabier Azparren (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) has finally made it across to the breakaway group, after an incredible fight. He will hope to be allowed to sit on for a while and recover after an immense effort. The group are now 22-strong once again. The best represented team is Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale who have four cards to play within the group, and find themselves in a very strong position. In addition to Armirail, they have Jordan Labrosse, Léo Bisiaux and Johannes Staune-Mittet.

With 88 kilometres to race, the gap continues to stretch out - it's well over four minutes now, indicating it could be a good day for the breakaway. The first categorised climb of the day is approaching. It's a category 3 climb and the break will reach it in around 20 kilometres' time.

Today's breakaway powers towards the first categorised climb of the day (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gap has extended to four minutes, as Campanaerts appears to concede his effort - he'll likely slide back to the peloton now. 90km to go

Campanaerts is finally delivered a bike from his team car and sets about trying to make up the deficit, he's 1:40 behind the break now, truly trapped in a chasse patate - but if anyone can make it across in this kind of situation, it's Campanaerts.

Azparren continues to chase the lead group - he's around 30 seconds behind them. Campanaerts is just over a minute behind the leaders, still waiting on his own bike.

The gap to the break has stabilised at 3:30. 100km to go

A nightmare for Campanaerts - he is struggling to make up the lost ground as he rides the neutral service bike - he needs his own replacement bike but his team car hasn't yet made it up to him.

The gap grows out over three minutes, as Campanaerts has to stop with a mechanical issue. He has to take service from the Shimano team.

See above for the full list of riders in today's sizeable breakaway. From the two top teams in the race, UAE boast two riders in the break - Marc Soler and Mikkel Bjerg - while Visma | Lease a Bike have a sole representative in Victor Campanaerts.

With the breakaway established, the peloton begins to allow the gap to grow. It's currently up to 1:30. The break comprises some 22 riders, with the closest on GC Bruno Armirail (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale), who sits 12:04 behind the race leader Jonas Vingegaard. There are still three riders labouring in between the break and the peloton. 110km to go

And it's done. The peloton eases their foot off the gas and riders begin to take natural breaks as at the head of the race, a group numbering around 30 riders establishes itself as the day's early break, after 22 kilometres of action.

A chasing group of three - Asparren (Q36.5 Pro Cycling), Vansevenant (Soudal-QuickStep) and a rider from Team Picnic-PostNL - are trying to bridge to the lead group.

A large group are around 10 seconds clear of the bunch. Could this be the day's early breakaway?

Bjerg attacks again and forces a split in the group, with around 15 riders clear of the remainder of the peloton.

Victor Campanaerts catches the group and moves to the front - everything is back together again as the race heads through a town. 120km to go

Wheel change for Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers). He's back on his way.

The chasing group swells to around 10 riders but they don't have much room. Mikkel Bjerg is present for UAE Team Emirates and he drives the pace, gathering up Pickering and with UAE's presence in the break, Visma lead the chase behind.

Pickering catches and passes Rickaert to become the sole leader of the race, but attacks continue to pour forth in his wake, with the bunch in bits behind. A group of six now detaches from the front of the peloton and sets off in pursuit of Pickering.

Pickering continues to labour in between Rickaert and the rest of the bunch, as Buitrago drops back. A rider from EF is trying to bridge to the young Brit.

Rickaert leads by 15 seconds currently as further attacks launch behind - but nothing sticks. Bahrain Victorious now take up the initiative, with Finlay Pickering getting a gap - his teammate Santiago Buitrago bridges to his wheel.

With Rickaert still alone at the head of the read, the attacks continue behind, with the peloton stretched out into a long line and the bunch splits under the pressure as the road heads downhill.

A large group pulls clear of the bunch - a Visma rider follows, whether to be a part of the break or simply to review the composition of the group is unclear. 130km to go

Visma | Lease a Bike launch the next round of attacks.

Rickaert continues to lead solo - he led stage 9 of the Tour de France alongside his teammate Mathieu van der Poel back in July, winning the combativity prize for the day for his efforts. He'll hope for some company very soon otherwise it could be a long day out for the 31-year-old Belgian.

We're underway and the first attacker has launched - it's Alpecin-Deceuninck's Jonas Rickaert and he's currently solo. Who will join him? The next attack comes from EF Education-EasyPost.

Just over a kilometre remaining ahead of flag drop in this 14th stage of La Vuelta.

Press release from Israel-Premier Tech regarding the change of jersey. In the interest of prioritizing the safety of our riders and the entire peloton, in light of the dangerous nature of some protests at @lavuelta, Israel – Premier Tech has issued riders with team monogram-branded kit for the remainder of the race. The team name remains Israel –… pic.twitter.com/Dfw6FXegpMSeptember 6, 2025

Protesters have disrupted the neutralised start of today's race, amid news that the Israel-Premier Tech team ride today's stage with rebranded jerseys, the Israel logo removed from the front of the jersey. The race is now continuing following minor disruption. Protests disrupt race start

News of one rider withdrawal to bring you - Sergio Higuita (XDS Astana) will not begin stage 14. The team's update on Higuita is below. 🇪🇸 RACE: @lavuelta @HiguitSergio will not start Stage 14 due to fatigue following recent illness before La Vuelta.The team has decided to allow him more time to fully recover ahead of the season’s final races.#LaVuelta25 #XDSAstanaTeam 📷 @SprintCycling pic.twitter.com/TYKDmHWuncSeptember 6, 2025

Today's stage profile begins with some rolling terrain, ahead of three categorised climbs, the first of these arriving after 63 kilometres. Read the full preview of today's stage here.

The riders have rolled out and are covering the neutralised section ahead of flag drop. The jersey wearers ahead of today's stage. Startline selfie 🤳😍Selfie del día 🤳🥹#LaVuelta25 pic.twitter.com/NFqEAgDYjJSeptember 6, 2025

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) maintains his iron grip on the green points jersey following another strong climbing performance on stage 13. Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe's Giulio Pellizzari continues to lead the white jersey classification as best young rider, and Almeida's teammate Jay Vine continues in the polka dot King of the Mountains jersey, following his excellent race so far, picking up two stage victories.

The state of play ahead of today's action is as follows. Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) retains the red jersey as GC leader for the fourth consecutive day. He leads by 46 seconds, ahead of UAE Team Emirates' João Almeida. Almeida took victory ahead of Vingegaard on yesterday's stage, and will draw confidence from that ahead of another tough day in the mountains.

Today's stage begins in Avilés and travels 135.9 kilometres to La Farrapona for another summit finish at Lagos de Somiedo.



Despite being a relatively short stage, the peloton still have 3,805 metres of altitude gain to contend with, and there will be some tired legs among the bunch following yesterday's brutal ascent of the Angliru.