Vuelta a España stage 1 LIVE: Race gets underway in Turin with a chance for the sprinters on the opening day

There's more stability to the race. Neither the break nor the peloton are racing too hard, and the gap is hovering at about 1:15. 160KM TO GO

Pedersen is returning to the country he enjoyed such great success earlier in the year, when he won four stages at the Giro d’Italia. His form at the Tour of Denmark, where he won three stages and the overall, suggests he might be set for something similar here at the Vuelta - a frightening prospect for the other sprinters and stage-hunters.

Lidl-Trek have a rider leading the peloton. They have the overwhelming favourite for the points classification, Mads Pedersen, who must also fancy his chances today - but may not quite have the edge in what looks set to be a pure sprinters finish.

The peloton has calmed down a little now, easing off on the chase. The gap’s grown up to 1:30 - under a minute did feel rather stingy so far from the finish!

1:00 is the gap. Alpecin's Tobias Bayer is leading the peloton, and behind him is a line of IPT riders, who have two potential sprinters in Jake Stewart and Ethan Vernon. 170KM TO GO

The work from Alpecin has kept the break pegged at under a minute. They aren’t giving them an inch.

With the gap grown to over a minute, Alpecin have already taken control at the front of the peloton. They have the hot favourite for the stage win in Jasper Philipsen, and will do everything they can to deliver him.

The gap's grown to over 25 seconds. The peloton can't see them on these winding roads

The peloton has eased up again, and this 6-man group's lead is growing. 180KM TO GO

Another rider has joined the leaders to form a group of 6 leaders. They are: Reinderink, Bouwman, Vinokurov, Verre, Hugo de la Calle and Nicolau.

Not yet - more attacks ignite the peloton back into life.

The peloton is easing up, this could be the break.

A group of five have a gap of about 10 seconds.

The EF rider has not gone clear, and the bunch is flying along in one long line. There looks set to be a battle to get into this break, despite the likelihood of the stage ending in a bunch sprint.

An EF rider attacks right from the flag. This feels like a statement of intent from them - without a GC leader or top sprinter, stage wins are their priority, and they look set to attack to try and get them.

And they're off! OFFICIAL START

The riders will be racing for real before long.

The riders are on the neutralised start. These are the moments the local tourist board paied for, as the riders begin against the backdrop of Reggia di Venaria, outside of Torino.

There's around half an hour to go until the neutralised start, which is set to take place at 12:55 local time, with a fairly long roll out as the riders make their way out of Turin before the flag drops for the official start.

Here's a look at the profile for today's opening stage. A relatively flat stage with only one categorised climb on the 186.1km-long route from Turin to Novara, where a sprint finish is expected to take place. Bonus seconds are on offer at the intermediate sprint, as well as the finish, but the GC contenders will likely be saving their legs for tomorrow's uphill finish. (Image credit: Lavuelta.es)