Vuelta a España stage 8 LIVE – Alpecin-Deceunonck controlling the race for Philipsen ahead of anticipated bunch finish

The difficulty is reflected in how solely they’re going - the race is behind even the slowest predicted time.

Though there are no crosswinds, the wind is still having its effect on these exposed roads. The peloton are all strung out in a line, and it’s visibly a bit of a slog riding into this headwind.

It’s a difficult day out there for the break, too, as they’re spending much of it riding into a headwind.

The break's lead has reduced a little, the peloton making it very clear they won't be allowed to make it to the finish. The gap's now at 3:20. 120KM TO GO

Here were the riders passing through the city of Barbastro - where breakaway man Sergio Samitier is from. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the lack of a sprinter on their roster makes it very unlikely they’ll continue this run, yesterday Juan Ayuso made it three wins in three days. They aren’t exactly riding as a unified unit all rallied behind the goal of winning the red jersey, with Ayuso, Vine and Almeida all pursuing their own goals, but it’s certainly bringing them success in terms of stage wins. 'I'm back at my normal level' - Juan Ayuso bounces back from Vuelta a España GC setback with stunning solo mountain stage win

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton haven't allowed the trio any more of a gap, and are keeping them contained at 3:45. 130KM TO GO

As for Joan Bou and José Luis Faura, their presence makes sure that Spanish wildcard teams Caja Rural - Seguros RGA and Burgos Burpellet BH are represented in the day’s break.

Samitier’s name was being chanted on the roadside yesterday by his fan club in attendance, as the race passed through his neck of the woods. He’s clearly felt inspired enough today to get up the road into the day’s break.

The three riders in the day's break - Sergio Samitier, José Luis Faura and Joan Bou. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just as it looks, it is a warm one out there today, with the temperature at 27 degrees.

Blue skies are smiling on the peloton; good news for the riders, bad news for spectators hoping crosswinds could burst the stage into life. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gap continues to grow. It’s now up to 4 minutes.

The riders are currently going up a slight rise in the road, in one of many undulations that characterise the first half of the stage. It might not have been enough to encourage more attackers to get into the break, but could still wear the legs down ahead of the expected bunch sprint.

Alpecin-Dececuninck have already embraced their role as stage favourites by taking control and leading the peloton.

The break's been allowed a lead of 3:45. 150KM TO GO

One of the factors that could make this more than a straightforward sprinter stage are echelons. But there were blue skies at the start, and no sign of any strong winds disrupting things yet.

The peloton has sat up and allowed the trio over two minutes. We have our break of the day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So much for a battle to get into the break. This trio’s gap is at 1:20 now, which is likely already to be too much for anyone to bridge up to unless a team takes it up at the front of the peloton to try to bring them closer.

That's gone up to 50 seconds now. The peloton seems happy to let this one go, and no new attacks are being made. 160KM TO GO

This might be the break of the day already - they’ve been allowed a lead of 30 seconds by the peloton.

The 3 riders who are first to try are John Bou, José Luis Faura and Sergio Samitier.

It’ll be interesting to see how much enthusiasm there is among attackers to get into the break today. The parcours certainly looks like a simple sprinters’ day, but there are a few complicating factors that might encourage some to get into the break.

Three riders are trying to get away.

And they're off! OFFICIAL START

The riders have just a little left of the neutraised section before the flag will wave.

Every rider who finished yesterday has started today, with no overnight abandons to report. That’s good news, given how some have been forced out with illness in recent days.

Given the way he sprinted to defeat Philipsen four days ago, Ben Turner must also be counted among the favourites for the win today. The Brit is a new man this year, and is still finding out just what he’s capable of as a bunch sprinter. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The favourite for the stage is Jasper Philipsen. The Belgian already has a win to his name from the race’s opening stage, and would have had another had Ben Turner not surprised him at the finish line in Voiron. He’s the fastest name on paper in the Vuelta peloton, and will be hungry for more success having not won as much in 2025 as he’s grown used to.

We're five minutes away from the neutralised start, which will depart from Monzón, against the backdrop of that town's medieval castle.

One of the men to watch today - as he is almost every day he races - is Mads Pedersen. Despite leading the points classification, with an increased lead after getting into yesterday’s break, Pedersen is still without a stage win at this Vuelta. He hasn’t quite been up to speed in the pure sprints so far, however, and might also be tired after his efforts in the mountains yesterday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sign on The riders are signing on right now in Monzón Templario

The main rider looking for a win today will be Jasper Philipsen. He's the purest sprinter here, and should be the fastest, but after winning the first stage, he was beaten by Ben Turner on the next sprint day after Alpecin messed up the lead-out. He'll try to rectify things today and prove he is the fastest sprinter here.

Want to read something before the action starts? This story is the one that's kicked off overnight – unsurprisingly. 'He doesn't really pull a lot of times, right?' – João Almeida frustrated by Jonas Vingegaard's lack of cooperation at Vuelta a España Oh the beef (Image credit: Getty Images)

45 minutes to go The stage starts in about 45 minutes. When we say flat, it is really flat today, with not so much as one categorised climb across the 163.5km kilometres. So there should be a breakaway but it might be hard for them to get away, with no launchpads. The route profile today (Image credit: Lavuelta.es)