'You cannot jump after everything' – Demi Vollering can't continue FDJ United-Suez's winning streak after Amstel Gold Race chase gamble falls short

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French team put in a strong team performance but chose not to go after decisive move

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (CANYON-SRAM-zondacrypto) and Demi Vollering (FDJ United - SUEZ) during the 12th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2026. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Vollering settled for third, unable to catch the lone leader (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) finished third in the Amstel Gold Race Ladies but was left wondering what could have been.

She and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) were the strongest on the final ascent of the Cauberg, leaving everyone else behind, and sprinted for the line – but Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) was still ahead after a long-range attack.

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"I have mixed feelings. It is a bit of a shame, especially when you can make the difference on the climb in the end and there’s still a solo rider in front. But we got everything out of it as a team today. And ultimately, you cannot jump after everything. At some point, you choose to let somebody ride. And that turned out to be the wrong choice," Vollering told Dutch TV channel NOS after the race.

"On the one hand, it is a hard circuit, but on the other hand, it’s also not quite hard enough. It is hard to go earlier; if you fire your arrows too early, you might fall short on the Cauberg," Vollering pointed out the conundrum that teams face on the women’s Amstel Gold Race route.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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