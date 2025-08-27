Vuelta a España stage 5 LIVE: Race lead set to change hands in Figueres team time trial

Refresh

Picnic are the third team home but well outside Lotto's time at 26 seconds down.

Lidl-Trek now quickest at the first check. 8:06 for them, so eight seconds up on Jayco-AlUla. Their average speed so far is 57.752kph.

15 seconds down for Alpecin as they finish in second place.

Lotto and Alpecin have come to the finish with four riders.

Q36.5 and EF are next off as Alpecin-Deceuninck come to the finish.

Jayco-AlUla have put nine seconds into Lotto at the first checkpoint.

25:53 for Lotto at an average speed of 55.972kph.

The Belgian team are into the final kilometre now.

Lotto still the quickest at the first check after five teams have passed through. Cofidis second quickest. (Image credit: Getty Images)

56.206kph for Lotto at the second checkpoint. Their time is 17:43.

Jayco-AlUla now begin their ride. Lidl-Trek, one of the favourites, are up next.

Picnic-PostNL are a further second adrift with a time of 8:32.

Cofidis set off next. Alpecin-Deceuninck have gone eight seconds slower than Lotto at the first checkpoint.

Lotto now down a rider as Arjen Livyns drops back.

Intermarché-Wanty now setting off.

Lotto have passed through the first checkpoint at 7.8km with a time of 8:23 and an average speed of 55.760kph.

Picnic-PostNL now setting off as the third team to start.

Times will be taken on the fourth rider to finish for each team today.

Alpecin-Deceuninck are second down the start ramp.

And they're off!

Lotto are on the start line now and about to get underway.

10 minutes to the start!

Here's a look at the current GC standings after stage 4.

Just over half an hour to go until the stage begins with Lotto.