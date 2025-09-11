Vuelta a España stage 18 LIVE - Filippo Ganna sets early benchmark in shortened time trial stage

Refresh

Neither is Bob Jungels. He’s 45 fastest at the 2nd check, much slower than the kind of times he’d post in his heyday.

Tiberi is not pushing hard for this time trial. He’s visibly taking it easy, and posting times well down from the contenders.

Stefan Küng, who, as you can tell from his expression, went hard for his third place finish. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Magnus Sheffield has finished slower than he might have hoped for, down in 17th place.

Here's Juan Ayuso out on the course earlier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonio Tiberi is off. He's a very good time trialist and could be in contention for the stage at his best - but he's been well short of that level in thie Vuelta.

De Pestel has slowed down already, 8 seconds down at the 2nd check.

Sander De Pestel has just set the fastest time at the first time check. He wasn't among the pre-stage favourites - could he be set to cause an upset?

He's fallen short! He's slowed down in this finale, missing out not only to Ganna, but also Oliveira, for the 3rd best time.

Here comes Küng...

Ayuso finishes, down in 10th place.

Küng is looking very aero and controlled as he rides the wider, flat final sector of the course.

Ayuso is slowing down, however, a distant 8 seconds down at the same point.

Küng is looking great! He's gone quickest at the 2nd time check, three seconds up on Ganna.

Küng is also well in contention, as the third quickest through the first time check. This is going to be an interesting few kilometres as both contenders complete their rides.

Ayuso is 7th fastest at the first check, less than a second slower than Ganna. He’s in the mix.

Ayuso was the closest challenger to Filippo Ganna at the similarly short and flat time trial of Tirreno-Adriatico this year - albeit a whole 22 seconds slower.

Next off is Stefan Küng, who was the last man to win an individual time trial at the Vuelta, from the final stage of last year’s race.

Juan Ayuso has set off, and he looks up for it. His targeting for stage wins over helping Almeida’s red jersey bid has been controversial all race - and, as a strong time trialist, it looks like he’s after another one today.

Ivo Oliveira, on his way to setting the second fastest time of the day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nobody out on the course now is threatening any of the top times, but a couple of big names are set to begin their rides in a few minutes time - Juan Ayuso followed by Stefan Küng.

There is again a very strong pro-Palestine presence on the roadside today. Here's a sample of the protesters at the start of the course. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A good ride also by Alec Segaert, who is the fourth fastest at the finish.

Kelland O’Brien finished his ride very quickly, and is third fastest at the finish. Like Oliveira, he’s another to have stormed to the finish after a relatively slow start.

Some in the Ineos ranks may be nervous about the prospect of Ganna’s time ending up being the winning time - if it does, one will be obliged to have their head shaved. That’s what the team has been doing for the previous stage wins at this Vuelta, from Ben Turner and Egan Bernal. Ineos Grenadiers riders shave their heads in celebration of Egan Bernal's first Grand Tour win since life-threatening crash

Pier-André Côté has finished, with the fourth best time.

Oliveira was a whole 8 seconds faster than Hoole, but still 11 seconds down on Ganna.

Ivo Oliveira has just posted the 2nd fastest time, having really sped up in the final third of the course. Whereas the likes of Hoole and Pedersen all faded away during that section, Oliveira is the only rider other than Ganna to pace himself for a negative split.

Pier-André Côté is going well, fourth fastest at the 2nd check, just a second slower than Ganna.

Mads Pedersen, setting what is now the day's fourth fastest time. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cavagna arrives home now, and he also has lost a lot of ground to Ganna in the final third. He’s third fastest, slower than Hoole but quicker than Pedersen.

In fact, Pedersen also failed to beat Hoole’s time, so is the 3rd fastest in the clubhouse. The Dane looked much more laboured on the bike in that final stretch than Ganna, moving his shoulders from side to side while the Italian was perfectly aero.

He arrives home, 20 seconds slower than Ganna. The Italian's time is safe.

Pedersen has slowed down considerably in this second half.

Cavagna's also going well, setting the third best time at the 2nd check, 3 seconds slower than Pedersen.

The final third of the course was where Ganna really sped up, so this is still going to be hard for the Dane.

Pedersen's again quickest at the 2nd check, by a fraction of a section.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pedersen's up for this - he's the fastest at the first check!

Another time trial specialist, Rémi Cavagna, is off the start ramp.

Hoole explains at the post-ride interview that his hand gesture was a response to his making a mistake, at not knowing which way round a corner to go. Whatever happened, there was no way he was beating Ganna today given how fast the Italian's time was.

Another is Mads Pedersen, especially now that the stage has been shortened. He’s looked so powerful throughout this race that you can’t write him off.

One rider who could challenge Ganna is his Italian compatriot Matteo Sobrero, who has just begun his ride.