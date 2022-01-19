Amstel Gold Race 2022
Amstel Gold Race 2022 overview
Date: April 10, 2022
Distance: 254.1km
Start: Maastricht, Netherlands, 10:20 a.m. CET
Finish: Valkenburg, Netherlands, 16:45 p.m. CET
How to watch: Join Cyclingnews for live coverage, full report, results, gallery, news and features.
The Amstel Gold Race returns with a full course on April 10, 2022, which is a week earlier than the traditional calendar position and will be bookended between the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.
One of the Ardennes Classics, the Dutch race was born in 1966 and is famous for its steep, short bergs, 33 on tap for 2022, on narrow country roads across the hilly Limberg region. Most years the final climb comes on the Cauberg, but this year will see the contenders battle it out with seven kilometres to go across the Bemelerberg.
In 2021 the race returned after cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic and was held on a modified course, a 17km circuit around Valkenburg and Maastricht that restricted spectators. The closed course included the climbs of the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and Cauberg, which set the stage for a thrilling photo finish with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) edging out Tom Pidcock (Ineos-Grenadiers).
The 18 WorldTour squads will all line up in the Netherlands for the 56th edition of the one-day race. The seven wildcards in the field include top ProTeam Alpecin-Fenix, as well as B&B Hotels p/b KTM, Bardiani CSF Faizane, Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB, Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise, Team Arkéa-Samsic and Team TotalEnergies.
2022 Amstel Gold Race
2022 Amstel Gold Race map
Amstel Gold Race past winners
Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2022
Amstel Gold Race 2022 news and features
Amstel Gold Race history
The Amstel Gold Race is the youngest of the Classics and is the only one located in the Netherlands. It began in 1966 as a 302km contest with Frenchman Jean Stablinski (Ford-Hutchinson) winning the inaugural title. The following year Arie den Hartog (Bic-Hutchinson) became the first Dutchman to win on home soil.
In 1977, Dutchman Jan Raas (Frisol-Gazelle-Thirion) won his first of five titles, his first four in consecutive years until Bernard Hinault (Renault-Elf-Gitane)disrupted his streak in 1981. Belgian Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep) came on the scene later to score four wins (2010, 2011, 2014 and 2017). He announced his retirement for the end of 2022.
Amstel Gold Race 2022 teams
- Amstel Gold Race 2022 teams
- AG2R Citroën Team
- Astana Qazaqstan
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Jumbo-Visma
- Lotto Soudal
- Movistar Team
- QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
- Team BikeExchange – Jayco
- Team DSM
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team Emirates
- Alpecin-Fenix
- B&B Hotels p/b KTM
- Bardiani CSF Faizane
- Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB
- Sport Flanders-Baloise
- Team Arkéa-Samsic
- Team TotalEnergies
Stages
-
Amstel Gold Race 2022
10 April 2022 | Netherlands | WorldTour
-
Elite Men | Maastricht - Valkenburg
2022-04-10 265.7km
-
Latest Content on the Race
Asgreen adds Amstel Gold Race to Classics mix in 2022
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
Feature Dane targets Tour de France yellow jersey on home roads in Copenhagen
Paris-Roubaix and Amstel Gold Race swap 2022 dates due to French Presidential elections
By Stephen Farrand published
News Hell of the North moved back a week to Easter Sunday, April 17
Vos' Amstel Gold Race victory netted more Dutch viewers than Van Aert's
By Cyclingnews published
News Popularity of women's cycling continues to be strong in the Netherlands
Jungels out of Ardennes Classics with head injury
By Cyclingnews published
News Crash in Amstel Gold Race rules out Luxembourger
Philippe Gilbert announces retirement at end of 2022 season
By Cyclingnews published
News Belgian will return to racing at Wednesday's La Flèche Wallonne
Schachmann: Attack was my best chance at Amstel Gold Race
By Cyclingnews published
News ‘It didn't quite work out, because Van Aert immediately latched onto my rear wheel’ says Bora-Hansgrohe rider
Hirschi: I’m still missing a little bit and hope La Fleche Wallonne will go better
By Cyclingnews published
News UAE Team Emirates rider off the pace in Amstel Gold Race
Matthews: New Amstel route wasn't as difficult as I thought it would be
By Cyclingnews published
News Australian wins bunch sprint for fourth place
Wout van Aert: After the finish I didn't know if I had won Amstel Gold Race
By Barry Ryan published
News Photo finish hands verdict to Belgian over Pidcock in dramatic sprint
