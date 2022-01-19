Amstel Gold Race 2022 overview

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won the 2021 Amstel Gold Race in a three-rider sprint, Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) finishing second and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in third (Image credit: Getty Images)

Date: April 10, 2022

Distance: 254.1km

Start: Maastricht, Netherlands, 10:20 a.m. CET

Finish: Valkenburg, Netherlands, 16:45 p.m. CET

Join Cyclingnews for live coverage, full report, results, gallery, news and features.

The Amstel Gold Race returns with a full course on April 10, 2022, which is a week earlier than the traditional calendar position and will be bookended between the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

One of the Ardennes Classics, the Dutch race was born in 1966 and is famous for its steep, short bergs, 33 on tap for 2022, on narrow country roads across the hilly Limberg region. Most years the final climb comes on the Cauberg, but this year will see the contenders battle it out with seven kilometres to go across the Bemelerberg.

In 2021 the race returned after cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic and was held on a modified course, a 17km circuit around Valkenburg and Maastricht that restricted spectators. The closed course included the climbs of the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and Cauberg, which set the stage for a thrilling photo finish with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) edging out Tom Pidcock (Ineos-Grenadiers).

The 18 WorldTour squads will all line up in the Netherlands for the 56th edition of the one-day race. The seven wildcards in the field include top ProTeam Alpecin-Fenix, as well as B&B Hotels p/b KTM, Bardiani CSF Faizane, Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB, Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise, Team Arkéa-Samsic and Team TotalEnergies.

Amstel Gold Race history

The Amstel Gold Race is the youngest of the Classics and is the only one located in the Netherlands. It began in 1966 as a 302km contest with Frenchman Jean Stablinski (Ford-Hutchinson) winning the inaugural title. The following year Arie den Hartog (Bic-Hutchinson) became the first Dutchman to win on home soil.

In 1977, Dutchman Jan Raas (Frisol-Gazelle-Thirion) won his first of five titles, his first four in consecutive years until Bernard Hinault (Renault-Elf-Gitane)disrupted his streak in 1981. Belgian Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep) came on the scene later to score four wins (2010, 2011, 2014 and 2017). He announced his retirement for the end of 2022.

