Vuelta a España stage 16: LIVE Hilly stage in Galizia kicks-off third week of racing and Vingegaard-Almeida battle
Poio to Mos.Castro de Herville is over 172km and includes 3500m of climbing
This short uncategorised climb could be the right place to attack.
How do you say 'gruppo compatto' in Spanish? Anyway the peloton is all back together.
The 11 are quickly caught but Pierre Thierry (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and Patrick Eddy (Picnic PostNL) try their hand.
Good luck guys!
A few riders suffered mechanicals in the neutralised sector, including Matteo Jorgenson of Visma.
The attacks are already coming.
They're off!
The stage has officially started.
There are 15 rider in the peloton.
Gianmarco Garofoli (Soudal Quick-Step) has also abandoned the race beore today's stage.
Race organisers have said the neutralised sector has been extended to include the opening 9km of the stage. Officially this is due to "narrow sections in the first kilometres".
This is the profile of stage 16.
Alasdair Fotheringham was at the start of the stage for Cyclingnews and saw how a number of teams, including Ineos, warmed-up for the expected fast start.
This was the roll out.
📍𝐏𝐎𝐈𝐎🙌 Stage 1️⃣6️⃣ neutral start!💪 ¡Salida neutralizada para la etapa 1️⃣6️⃣!#LaVuelta25 pic.twitter.com/mQdBTu4jAVSeptember 9, 2025
Today's 16th stage seems to be ideal for a large and aggressive breakaway.
Stage 17 is a key mountain top finish and so the GC riders are likely to let the attackers enjoy a moment up front.
We're expecting a fast start to the stage and and attack that could include anywhere between 10 and 50 riders.
Vamos!
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) starts the third and final week of the Vuelta as the overall leader, 48 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates).
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) is third at 2:38’. Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) is only 32’ seconds behind the Brit as they battle for the final podium place.
The Vuelta has faced a testing few days due to the protests but the race rolls on, with a final week in northern Spain and then towards Madrid.
The riders are rolling out but face a short neutralised sector before the official stage start.
A reminder of why the Vuelta is so special.
Race leader Jonas Vingegaard is the last to sign-on. Visma are down to just six riders after Victor Campenaerts quit due to illness.
Read more here on Victor Campenaerts's abandon.
As we kick-off our full live coverage of stage 16, the riders are signing on in Poio, in Galicia.
Hola and welcome to stage 16 of the Vuelta a España!
