Vuelta a España stage 10: Jay Vine climbs to second victory of Spanish Grand Tour as red jersey back in Jonas Vingegaard's grasp

Movistar duo Pablo Castrillo and Javier Romo complete podium on category 1 mountaintop finish

EL FERIAL LARRA BELAGUA, SPAIN - AUGUST 02: Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Polka Dot Mountain Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 10 a 175.3km stage from Parque de la Naturaleza Sendaviva to El Ferial Larra Belagua 1585m / #UCIWT / on September 02, 2025 in El Ferial Larra Belagua, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Vuelta a España 2025: Jay Vine carries the mountains classification jersey to victory on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jay Vine gave UAE Team Emirates-XRG yet another victory - the team's 80th win of the season - on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España, soloing to the summit of the Puerto de Belagua ahead of Pablo Castrillo (Movistar Team). Javier Romo (also Movistar) held off the charging chase group for third on the stage.

It was Vine's second stage win of the race and the team's fourth, and gave the Australian a 23-point lead in the mountains classification over Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep).

EL FERIAL LARRA BELAGUA, SPAIN - AUGUST 02: Torstein Traeen of Norway and Team Bahrain - Victorious - Red Leader Jersey crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 10 a 175.3km stage from Parque de la Naturaleza Sendaviva to El Ferial Larra Belagua 1585m / #UCIWT / on September 02, 2025 in El Ferial Larra Belagua, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Torstein Traeen of Bahrain - Victorious hands off the red leader's jersey to Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike after stage 10 finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

The red jersey changed hands as Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious) lost touch with the group of Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates XRG), moving the Dane back into the race lead.

Træen lost 1:03 on Vingegaard and now lies second overall at 26 seconds, while Almeida is third at 38 seconds. Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) had a stellar outing in the mountains to move into fourth overall at 58 seconds.

How it unfolded

EL FERIAL LARRA BELAGUA, SPAIN - AUGUST 02: A general view of the peloton competing during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 10 a 175.3km stage from Parque de la Naturaleza Sendaviva to El Ferial Larra Belagua 1585m / #UCIWT / on September 02, 2025 in El Ferial Larra Belagua, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The peloton together for 175.3km from Parque de la Naturaleza Sendaviva to El Ferial Larra Belagua (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton must have felt quite refreshed after the first rest day, because the first two hours of the 175.3km stage to El Ferial Larra Belagua were clicked off quickly and no breakaway went clear.

One promising move from Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek), Harold Tejada (XDS Astana) and Clément Braz Afonzo (Groupama-FDJ) lasted briefly until the Frenchman crashed while grabbing a feed from the team soigneur with 84km to go.

After they were caught, Victor Campenaerts launched Vingegaard into a 10-rider move while Almeida and Træen were caught napping. The bunch nullified the cheeky move and immediately (IPT, XDS) attacked.

Pierre Thierry (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) attacked with 76.5km to go, having to weave his way through a large group of pro-Palestinian protesters being hastily ushered off the road by race marshals.

Thierry's move helped spark a huge attack. He was joined by Xabier Azparren (Q36.5), Fausto Masnada (XDS Astana) and a rider from Lotto led an attack that grew to 27 riders ahead of the Alto de las Coronas.

EL FERIAL LARRA BELAGUA, SPAIN - AUGUST 02: (L-R) Gijs Leemreize of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL and Pierre Thierry of France and Team Arkea - B&amp;amp;B Hotels compete in the breakaway during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 10 a 175.3km stage from Parque de la Naturaleza Sendaviva to El Ferial Larra Belagua 1585m / #UCIWT / on September 02, 2025 in El Ferial Larra Belagua, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Gijs Leemreize of Picnic-PostNL and Pierre Thierry of Arkéa - B&B Hotels compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

The move included Jay Vine and Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates XRG), Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek), Orluis Aular, Pablo Castrillo and Javier Romo (Movistar), Matteo Sobrero and Ben Zwiehoff (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep), Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), Bruno Armirail and Johannes Staune-Mittet (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Azparren and teammate David Gonzalez, Harold Tejada, Masnada and XDS Astana teammate Nicola Conci, Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), Abel Balderstone, Joel Nicolau and Jakub Otruba (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Thierry, Gijs Leemreize and Vermaerke (Picnic-PostNL), Lars Craps and Alec Segaert (Lotto) and Pier-André Côté (Israel-Premier Tech)

The group was later joined by Junior Lecerf (Soudal-QuickStep), Sean Quinn, and Archie Ryan (EF Education-EasyPost), making for an enormous 30-rider move.

Bahrain Victorious took control of the chase, keeping it below 90 seconds until the Alto de las Coronas, when the gap was out to 2:30 as Javier Romo made a move midway into the ascent.

Romo remained clear at the summit to take the maximum points and, chased by Vine, the Spaniard had only a slim advantage when he was joined by Vine with 40km to go.

When Romo and Vine were caught, it was only by a fraction of the original 30-rider escape, with Bernard, Castrillo, Ryan, Azparren, Conci and Balderstone joining with 25 seconds over the rest of the attackers. Segaert bridged across to make it nine, then Vermaerke made it to the leaders to bring the first escape to ten.

EL FERIAL LARRA BELAGUA, SPAIN - AUGUST 02: (L-R) Alec Segaert of Belgium and Team Lotto and Archie Ryan of Ireland and Team EF Education - EasyPost compete in the breakaway during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 10 a 175.3km stage from Parque de la Naturaleza Sendaviva to El Ferial Larra Belagua 1585m / #UCIWT / on September 02, 2025 in El Ferial Larra Belagua, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Alec Segaert of Lotto and Archie Ryan of EF Education - EasyPost compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 19km to go, Segaert made a solo attack and quickly got out of sight of his previous companions. He still had 40 seconds as he started up the final climb, the Puerto de Belagua, while the red jersey was a more distant 3:23 behind the leader.

Segaert began to fade and was caught by Castrillo with 7.5km to climb. Behind, the red jersey lost touch with the UAE Team Emirates XRG pacemaking with 6.5km to go.

One by one, the breakaway riders were caught and passed by the Almeida/Vingegaard group as Castrillo was chased by Vine about 1:25 up the road.

EL FERIAL LARRA BELAGUA, SPAIN - AUGUST 02: (L-R) Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike, Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG, Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling and Matteo Jorgenson of The United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete in the chase group during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 10 a 175.3km stage from Parque de la Naturaleza Sendaviva to El Ferial Larra Belagua 1585m / #UCIWT / on September 02, 2025 in El Ferial Larra Belagua, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson of Visma-Lease a Bike leads the chase group on El Ferial Larra Belagua (Image credit: Getty Images)

The mountains classification leader passed Castrillo with 5.2km to go, while behind, Almeida attacked Vingegaard to no avail, bringing the leader's advantage down to 1:20.

The race lead began to quickly shift as Træen slipped further and further behind Vingegaard, finally shifting in favour of the Visma-Lease a Bike leader with 4km to go.

As the gradient eased slightly with 2km to go, the gaps stabilised with Castrillo fighting 29 seconds behind Vine and Matteo Jorgenson reeling in escapees as he ushered Vingegaard along 1:22 behind the lone leader.

Vine held onto his lead to win the stage over Castrillo.

Jonas Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard back in the red leader's jersey after stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

