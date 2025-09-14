Vuelta a España stage 21 LIVE – All the action from the finale in Madrid

Refresh

When the race does finally burst into life, we can anticipate a rapid scramble to form a breakaway, and a committed chase to bring the race back for what is likely to be a bunch sprint.

The racing still isn’t on yet, with riders still posing for the occasional photo. The top three on GC, Vingegaard, Almeida and Pidcock, are the latest to do so.

It’s been reported that the riders have taken a detour on their way to Madrid, avoiding the centre of San Sebastian de los Reyes and Alcobendas, presumably due to the presence of pro-Palestine protesters.

A couple more races have recently wrapped up - Trofeo Matteotti in Italy, and GP de Fourmies in France.

The riders are on the outskirts of Madrid, still over 20km away from arriving at the finishing circuit. 80KM TO GO

Mads Pedersen with his Lidl-Trek team, celebrating their green jersey victory. That’s Pedersen’s second Grand Tour points classification of the season, something nobody has achieved since Laurent Jalabert in 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike celebrating their overall victory, the team’s second of the season following Simon Yates’ success at the Giro, and their fifth in three years. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a slow first half an hour, with less than 20km ridden in that time, but Lotto have just moved to the front and started setting a slightly quicker pace. 90KM TO GO

The four jersey winners - Jay Vine, Jonas Vingegaard, Mads Pedersen and, as of yesterday, Matthew Riccitello. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's all fun and games in the peloton. Someone even has a small water pistol they're firing at a rider.

The wildcard teams Burgos Burpellet BH and Caja Rural - Seguros RGA take turns to pose at the front, giving us a very visible notion of how much the former have suffered this Vuelta - their roster of just four riders looks especially depleted in contrast to Caja Rural’s almost complete set of seven.

Jonas Vingegaard signing a red jersey at the start of the stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders have taken these first few kilometres very easily. For now, they’re in party mode rather than race mode. 100KM TO GO

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have their moment at the front, though this one’s a little less unambiguously celebratory. They have Jay Vine’s King of the Mountains win, João Almeida’s second-place overall and seven stage wins to celebrate, but there’s been internal tension throughout the race and questions about their tactics and harmony - and they ultimately fell short in their aim of winning the red jersey.

It’s Lidl-Trek’s turn to celebrate. Their full roster of eight riders move to the front, Mads Pedersen resplendent in the green jersey he’s worn almost the entire race.

Now Visma-Lease a Bike take their turn off the front of the peloton, celebrating Vingegaard’s overall victory. They’re posing in a custom black and red jersey they're wearing for the day.

The race has technically started, but as it’s the final celebratory stage, the riders are ambling along and in a party mood.

There’s a fun moment for the Danish contingent in the peloton, as Pedersen in the green jersey and Vingegaard in the red jersey are joined by their compatriots arm in arm at the front of the race.

The riders are off, making their way through the neutralised zone watched by packed crowds in the streets of Alalpardo.

Completing the podium is Tom Pidcock, a result few predicted going into the Vuelta. The Brit has now proven himself as a Grand Tour GC contender, and spoke about how proud he was at this achievement, which ranks among the best of his career. 'The biggest performance of my career' - Tom Pidcock celebrates breakthrough for first Grand Tour podium at Vuelta a España

While Jonas Vingegaard will wear the red jersey today, João Almeida will have to settle for second place. That’s still his highest ever finish at Grand Tour level, and is all the more impressive now we know that he has been suffering from illness. 'We tried and that's what matters' - João Almeida satisfied with second place at Vuelta a España after sickness limits options in final week

Jonas Vingegaard is set to clinch his third Grand Tour title, after his two Tour de France crowns. He may not have been at his very very best but he dismissed the talk of an Almeida comeback with a fine win on Bola del Mundo yesterday. This was his reaction. 'I've always dreamed of winning this' - Jonas Vingegaard within sight of taking first-ever Vuelta a España after Bola del Mundo victory

Will we even get a finale? It's a legitimate question, given the pro-Palestine protests that have disrupted this Vuelta so often and so dramatically so far. We've seen demonstrations in smaller cities, remote areas, and mountains but the race now takes centre stage in the heart of a capital city for the best part of two hours. It's been one of the stories of the race and could yet be the defining story of today. For now, have a read of this excellent piece from Vuelta veterean Alasdair Fotheringham A 'deep well' of historical and political context – Why are there so many pro-Palestine protests at the Vuelta a España?

It's an evening finale, as per usual, with the sun setting on Madrid as the riders complete their laps of the Castellana and Gran Via. The start is coming up shortly before 5pm local time, with the finish expected around 7:15pm.