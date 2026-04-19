'Last year I was lucky' – Tables turn on Mattias Skjelmose as he cannot match a fully fit Remco Evenepoel in the Amstel Gold Race

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'This year, he just beat me with legs,' says Dane before vowing to return to fight for another victory

Remco Evenepoel and Mattias Skjelmose ride side by side in the final of the Amstel Gold Race 2026
Skjelmose went with Evenepoel in the finale again, but lost out in the sprint (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2025, the Amstel Gold Race finished with a shocking win for Mattias Skjelmose over the world's number one rider, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and the double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel. But this year, the pendulum swung the other way. With the world champion sitting this one out, Evenepoel proved to be the dominant rider this year, powering the winning move and then defeating Skjelmose in a two-man sprint.

Skjelmose likely knew his fate was sealed when he latched onto an attack with 42km to go that included Evenepoel, the race's overwhelming favourite. Whereas last year, Evenepoel was at the start of a delayed season after being doored and suffering numerous injuries, his 2026 campaign went far more smoothly. The Dane was philosophical about finishing second.

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The duo might not have been alone in fighting for the win had there not been a crash in their initial breakaway of five, but Kévin Vauquelin (Ineos Grenadiers) slid out in a turn and took down another pre-race favourite, Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike). Eventually, they also distanced Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ United), setting up the closest replay possible.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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