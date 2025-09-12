live

Vuelta a España stage 19 LIVE - Bunch sprint expected on return to flat terrain

Rueda to Guijuelo, 159km

Two minutes now for the two leaders. It seems we do indeed have our break of the day.

It seems it may well be - there’s no interest in the peloton for anyone else to jump clear, and they’re running out of time to do so, the gap now having risen to over a minute.

That pair have been allowed a lead of 45 seconds. Could this be the break of the day already?

Jakub Otruba and Victor Guernalec are the first riders to make a move.

And they're off!

OFFICIAL START

Although there isn’t a categorised climb all day, the terrain is still a little undulating rather than completely flat. That might encourage some to try and get into the break, once the flag is waved.

The riders have begun moving and are waiting for the flag. They won't have to wait long - this neutralised section is only a few kilometres.

Today, however, is more about the green jersey, which Mads Pedersen now leads by a virtually unassailable margin. He’s one of the favourites for the stage win today - especially as the gently uphill finish suits him.

VALLADOLID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 11: Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek - Green Points Jersey celebrates at podium during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 18 a 12.2km individual time trial stage from Valladolid to Valladolid / Stage shortened for safety reasons / #UCIWT / on September 11, 2025 in Valladolid, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard remains in red, after limiting his losses to João Almeida to ten seconds yesterday.

VALLADOLID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 11: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Red Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 18 a 12.2km individual time trial stage from Valladolid to Valladolid / Stage shortened for safety reasons / #UCIWT / on September 11, 2025 in Valladolid, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders have assembled in Rueda, a town famous for its wines, and will start riding through the neutralised zone in ten minutes.

Vuelta a España 2025 stage 19 preview: Mainly flat terrain deliver palatable territory for sprinters

You join us for that rarest of occasions - a flat stage at the Vuelta a España. The sprinters have been waiting for this since the last bunch finish on stage 8, almost two weeks ago.

Hello and welcome to stage 19 of the Vuelta a España!

