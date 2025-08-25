live

Vuelta a España stage 3: LIVE - Peloton set for undulating day through Piedmont

San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres, 139km

Here are the full results from stage 2

Ineos Grenadiers will be pleased with the performance of Egan Bernal yesterday, who sprinted to fourth-place in the first test of the GC riders' form.

'It's good for my morale to be up there' - Egan Bernal shows early promise with fourth at Vuelta a España first summit finish

It was an eventful stage yesterday, with Vingegaard pulling himself off the tarmac after a crash to out-sprint Lidl-Trek's Giulio Ciccone in the race's first uphill finish.

Here's the full report if you need to catch up: Vuelta a España: Jonas Vingegaard pips Giulio Ciccone to win stage 2

Team Visma-Lease a bike's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana, a 159,6 km race between Alba and Limone Piemonte, in Italy's Piemonte region, on August 24, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Vingegaard was delighted with his win on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The big news overnight, if you missed it, is that the team of race leader Jonas Vingegaard, Visma-Lease a Bike, had their mechanic's truck broken into with up to 18 bikes stolen.

Here's the latest on this story: Mass overnight theft of Visma-Lease a Bike bikes at Vuelta a España, police launch investigation

Visma-Lease a bike during stage one of 2025 Vuelta a España

Visma-Lease a Bike also lost Axel Zingle after his stage 2 crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are set for a lumpy day through the region of Piedmont on stage three with a testing uphill finish in Ceres. Will any sprinters be able to survive the final ascent, or will this be a day for the puncheurs of the peloton?

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' coverage of stage 3 of the 2025 Vuelta a España from San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres.

