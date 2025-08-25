Vuelta a España stage 3: LIVE - Peloton set for undulating day through Piedmont
San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres, 139km
Ineos Grenadiers will be pleased with the performance of Egan Bernal yesterday, who sprinted to fourth-place in the first test of the GC riders' form.
'It's good for my morale to be up there' - Egan Bernal shows early promise with fourth at Vuelta a España first summit finish
It was an eventful stage yesterday, with Vingegaard pulling himself off the tarmac after a crash to out-sprint Lidl-Trek's Giulio Ciccone in the race's first uphill finish.
The Danish two-time Tour winner relieved any doubts of possible fatigue after the Tour de France, looking fresh and powerful as he won the small group sprint on Limone Piemonte to move into the red jersey.
Here's the full report if you need to catch up: Vuelta a España: Jonas Vingegaard pips Giulio Ciccone to win stage 2
The big news overnight, if you missed it, is that the team of race leader Jonas Vingegaard, Visma-Lease a Bike, had their mechanic's truck broken into with up to 18 bikes stolen.
Here's the latest on this story: Mass overnight theft of Visma-Lease a Bike bikes at Vuelta a España, police launch investigation
The riders are set for a lumpy day through the region of Piedmont on stage three with a testing uphill finish in Ceres. Will any sprinters be able to survive the final ascent, or will this be a day for the puncheurs of the peloton?
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' coverage of stage 3 of the 2025 Vuelta a España from San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres.
