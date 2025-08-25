Vuelta a España stage 3: LIVE - Peloton set for undulating day through Piedmont

Refresh

Here are the full results from stage 2

Ineos Grenadiers will be pleased with the performance of Egan Bernal yesterday, who sprinted to fourth-place in the first test of the GC riders' form.

It was an eventful stage yesterday, with Vingegaard pulling himself off the tarmac after a crash to out-sprint Lidl-Trek's Giulio Ciccone in the race's first uphill finish.

The Danish two-time Tour winner relieved any doubts of possible fatigue after the Tour de France, looking fresh and powerful as he won the small group sprint on Limone Piemonte to move into the red jersey.

Here's the full report if you need to catch up: Vuelta a España: Jonas Vingegaard pips Giulio Ciccone to win stage 2