'I don't think I could do just one discipline' – How a mantra about circles, childhood friends and an unruly chicken help Puck Pieterse to do it all

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Cyclingnews joins Pieterse in New York City for a day of riding and an exclusive interview

Puck Pieterse in New York
(Image credit: Marco Quezada, courtesy of Canyon)
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Puck Pieterse folds a slice of pizza the way New Yorkers do, and her very first slice was plain cheese, nothing else. She doesn't usually order it that way, she told me later; she just wanted to taste the basic version first.

That was lunch. For breakfast, she had a bagel with cream cheese and smoked salmon. Somewhere along the way, she hit the M&M's store in Times Square and went to town picking up every flavour she can't buy in the Netherlands. She ate enough that it made her feel sick. "It made me fly on the bike," she laughed. "I'm on holiday," she shrugged. Once her stomach settled, the leftovers became her post-ride recovery snack.

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