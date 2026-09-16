'No unrealistic expectations or unnecessary limitations' - Kate Courtney is diving head-first into the unknown

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
Features
By
Published

FDJ United-SUEZ rider speaks exclusively to Cyclingnews about a whirlwind 2026 as she prepares to take on her first UCI Road World Championships in Montreal

Kate Courtney smiling ahead of Tour of Britain Women stage 1.
The US multi-disciplinarian's switch to road sent waves through the peloton earlier this season (Image credit: © SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd))

Ominous cloud formations gather over the Cumbrian market town of Penrith in late August, where the FDJ United-SUEZ team are staying ahead of the 2026 Tour of Britain Women. Temperatures are more than twenty degrees cooler here than the peloton has experienced throughout the summer while racing in mainland Europe as autumn draws nearer in northern England.

There is a sense of transition in the air in more ways than one as Cyclingnews sits down with the team’s new signing, Kate Courtney, on the eve of her WorldTour debut. The American has been thrust into a new world, having left behind the XCO mountain bike circuit, and is about to find out for the first time whether she can match some of the best road racers on the planet on Britain’s rolling terrain.

Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.