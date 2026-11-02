Gravel Burn sends competitors across the Great Karoo of South Africa past dazzles of zebras and towers of giraffes - Gallery

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Matt Beers wins tight GC battle for second Gravel Burn title while Nele Laing finishes first gravel season with pro women's victory

Pro riders encounter a tower of giraffes on stage 7 at 2026 Nedbank Gravel Burn
Pro riders encounter a tower of giraffes on stage 7 at 2026 Nedbank Gravel Burn (Image credit: Paul Ganse / Nedbank Gravel Burn)
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Nele Laing (Canyon DT Swiss ATR) held the pro women's orange leader's jersey from start to finish at Nedbank Gravel Burn and Matt Beers (Toyota Specialized) held off a tight battle in the pro men's GC to capture back-to-back titles at his home off-road stage race.

The seven-day, 750-kilometre gravel adventure across the Great Karoo in the Eastern Cape of South Africa concluded Saturday, October 30, with five women earning stage victories and six men taking daily honours at the finish lines marked each day by a giant orange windmill placed along the rugged terrain.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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