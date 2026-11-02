Nele Laing (Canyon DT Swiss ATR) held the pro women's orange leader's jersey from start to finish at Nedbank Gravel Burn and Matt Beers (Toyota Specialized) held off a tight battle in the pro men's GC to capture back-to-back titles at his home off-road stage race.

The seven-day, 750-kilometre gravel adventure across the Great Karoo in the Eastern Cape of South Africa concluded Saturday, October 30, with five women earning stage victories and six men taking daily honours at the finish lines marked each day by a giant orange windmill placed along the rugged terrain.

The Great Karoo is a vast landscape with mountains, savannah, grasslands and desert that spans all three capes of the African nation. A very arid region, the name translates to 'land of thirst', which was evident by the dusty conditions all week.

Stages progress across the Great Karoo from north to south, starting in South Africa's fourth-oldest town, Graaff-Reinet and finishing at the Shamwari Private Game Reserve. The journey covered 8,500 metres of elevation gain, multiple water crossings, encounters with wildlife including towering giraffes.

Once the general classification was set early in the week, opportunities for aggressive riding to shake the standings were throttled on the final two days, with a trio of pro women's riders relegated in a sprint and the course shortened due to washed out roads.

“The racing was a lot more intense and tactical this year. Filippo [Colombo] made my life properly difficult and gave it everything,” Beers, who didn't win a stage but won the overall with consistent results, told organisers at the end. “I had a really lucky week and it was such a close race.”

Beers took the orange leader's jersey on stage 2 but Filippo Colombo (Scott-SRAM) and Tristan Nortje (Toyota Specialized Imbuko) remained in striking distance each day. The final results proved Laing the best for pro women, though Hayley Preen (ChemChamp Honeycomb) made a charge.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Finishing my first gravel season with a win at Gravel Burn is more than I could have ever imagined at the beginning of the year. None of this would have been possible without this team, @canyon_atr," Laing posted to Instagram about her Canyon x DT Swiss All Terrain Racing squad.

Daily podiums were up for grabs as riders encountered an abundance of equipment struggles, uncertain stream crossings and unpredictable wildlife. Words just aren't enough to describe the challenging terrain of the Great Karoo, so we have assembled a gallery of images from Gravel Burn photographers to showcase each day of the event.

Stage 1 - 90km from Graaff-Reinet to Blaauwater

Mattia De Marchi (The Grip) opened with the men's victory on stage 1, but his time in the orange jersey lasted only one day as he relented in the fierce battle between Beers and Colombo the rest of the way.

Laing accelerated away from the women's field at the Conical Peak climb half-way through hilly stage 1, the 90km route packed 1,450 metres of elevation gain. In the rest of the stages, she kept the attacks in check to hold her lead.

(Image credit: JAMES CAMERON HERON / Gravel Burn)

Elite women on a climb leading to Conical Peak during stage 1. The stage was won by Nele Laing (Canyon DT Swiss ATR), who earned the orange leader's jersey, which she never relented across the week. (Image credit: Sam Clark / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Matt Beers leads the pack of pro riders over a cattle grid on the 90km stage 1 from Graaff-Reinet to Blaauwater

(Image credit: JAMES CAMERON HERON / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

The pro men pass farm animals during stage 1 of Nedbank Gravel Burn stage race from Graaff Reinet

(Image credit: Paul Galatis / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Stage 1 winner Mattia de Marchi earns the first orange jersey of the week for pro men

(Image credit: Paul Galatis / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

The first orange jersey went to stage 1 winner Nele Laing

Stage 2 - 105km on Blaauwater Loop

The Kom Pass, at 1,894 metres of elevation, was the long climb of the day on stage 2 at kilometre 50, and riders described the terrain as 'brutal'.

On the long drag towards Kom Pass, Colombo and Beers took off. While a group of 20-plus chasers could see them now and then in the distance, the leaders never dropped their pace, until Colombo won the stage in the two-up sprint.

In the women's division, Alexis Skarda (SCOTT-SRAM) punctured and the resulting repair time ultimately cost her over 30 minutes on GC. After a group caught a breakaway by Carolin Schiff (Canyon DT Swiss ATR), Laing crashed on the back-half of the descent into Nieu-Bethesda. That left four riders at the front. When a wide puddle extending across the whole road proved treacherous, Preen cleared the obstacle and rode away for the stage win.

(Image credit: JAMES CAMERON HERON / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Clara Koppenburg crashes at a water crossing while riding in the lead group on stage 2

(Image credit: Paul Ganse/ Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Simon Pellaud stops to fix a sliced tyre during stage 2 on the Blaauwater Loop, and went for stage wins the rest of the week after losing more than 55 minutes to stage winner Filippo Colombo

(Image credit: JAMES CAMERON HERON / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Hayley Preen riding to the win on stage 2 with a strong solo effort

(Image credit: Daryan Rowe / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Filippo Colombo takes the stage 2 sprint win ahead of Matt Beers, but the South African takes the GC lead

Stage 3 - 137km from Blaauwater to Merino

Eddy Le Huitouze (The Grip) was the first to reach the summit on Swaershoek Pass and claim stage 3, outclimbing Simon Pellaud (Cervélo Assos Maxxis) and his teammate Jordy Bouts.

Laing continued her dominance, finishing ahead of Preen and Skarda. It was the longest stage of the week, with 1,550 metres of elevation gain.

(Image credit: Fahwaaz Cornelius / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Simon Pellaud and Eddy Le Huitouze on stage 3

(Image credit: Paul Ganse / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Nele Laing senses it's time to attack on stage 3, and takes a second stage win on the summit finish at Swaershoek Pass to extend her GC lead

Stage 4 - 61km on Merino Loop

The middle day of racing was one of the shortest, at 61km, and was relatively flat. Travis Stedman (Toyota Specialized Imbuko) launched early from a select group, catching the GC riders off guard with the surprise move. Ryan Gibbons (RoadCover SunGod) and Cole Davis (Speed Studio) finished second and third, respectively.

2023 Paris-Roubaix champion Alison Jackson (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93) used her skills in a 12-rider bunch approach the finish line and won the sprint. Larissa Hartog (Canyon DT Swiss ATR) and Nathalie Eklund (58&fam) completed the stage podium.

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Dutch gravel champion Rick Ottema (Foodmaker Gravelking) crashed on stage 4 and lost 22 positions in GC, plummeting to 30th at 52:18 behind Matt Beers

(Image credit: Fahwaaz Cornelius / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Alison Jackson wins bunch sprint on stage 4 ahead of 11 other riders to Merino Farm

(Image credit: JAMES CAMERON HERON / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Travis Stedman sprints to stage 4 victory ahead of Ryan Gibbons and Cole Davis

Stage 5 - 128km from Merino to Gwanishi

The 128km stage followed the Great Fish River basin for 1,050 metres of elevation gain on relentless rolling roads. Stedman sprinted to his second stage win of the week ahead of teammate Jaedon Terlouw (Toyota Specialized Imbuko), with Colombo third.

Preen claimed her second stage win of the race, outsprinting rivals Laing and Koppenburg.

(Image credit: JAMES CAMERON HERON / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Local residents near Merino cheered on the elite women on stage 5

(Image credit: JAMES CAMERON HERON / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

The Canyon DT Swiss ATR women's team celebrate with team lead after stage 5's 1,800 metres of elevation gain to Gwanishi

(Image credit: JAMES CAMERON HERON / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Hayley Preen wins stage 5 in sprint ahead of GC leader Nele Laing, who still held a solid margin of 53 seconds

(Image credit: Fahwaaz Cornelius / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Travis Stedman sprinted to his second stage win of the week ahead of teammate Jaedon Terlouw (Toyota Specialized Imbuko), with Filippo Colombo (SCOTT-SRAM) third

Stage 6 - 76km from Gwanishi to Shamwari

Friday's race was only 76km into Shamwari, and offered more descending than climbing to spark attacks if riders weren't too distracted with the local wildlife.

“Riding through Shamwari was amazing. We saw a few giraffes, and they ran beside us for a kilometre or so. They’re fast! If they had turned towards us, especially with how my legs felt, I wouldn’t have been able to do anything. But it was pretty cool,” said Henrique Avancini (Swift Pro Cycling).

The men's early breakaway contained Alex Miller (Swatt Club x KingPrice), Griffin Easter (OpiCure), Georg Egger (Orbea Speed Company), Hugo Drechou (Gravel Nation), De Marchi, Blane Kiek (RoadCover SunGod), Cronje Beukes (ChemChamp) and Juri Hollman (Canyon DT Swiss ATR). Easter crossed the line first, with Miller one second behind in second and Drechou third.

Nine riders came to the line in the pro women's contest, and Preen used her raw power to win the sprint. However, following a protest and a review of race footage, the commissaires relegated the front three riders for failing to heed a safety warning issued by a race official in the run-in to the sprint.

Preen, Koppenburg and Carolin Schiff (Canyon DT Swiss ATR) were moved to the back of the group for seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively. Nathalie Eklund (58&fam) was awarded the Pro Women’s stage victory, and the back trio were credited with the same time, three seconds off the pace, which did not alter the general classification.

(Image credit: Paul Ganse / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Riders had to stop and wait while the local wildlife assessed the situation

(Image credit: Fahwaaz Cornelius / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Elite women during stage 6 kick up the dust toward the chaotic finish, where officials relegated the top three in nine-rider sprint for failing to heed a safety warning on the run-in, giving Nathalie Eklund (58&fam) the victory.

(Image credit: Paul Ganse / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Griffin Easter celebrates the stage 6 victory, winning from a breakaway effort on the 76km route into Shamwari Private Game Reserve, where rangers were present to keep watch for predators

Stage 7 - 59.5km Shamwari Loop

The route on stage 7 was abbreviated by 34km due to recent heavy rainfall damaging coastal roads in the region, so the compact day of just 59.5km left little territory and reduced climbing for major moves. In the end, Drechou and Skarda each took prestigious final stage victories for the week, the Frenchman and the US rider finishing 13th and sixth, respectively, in GC standings.

Beers was in the front group for sixth on the final day and secured his second consecutive Nedbank Gravel Burn title. He held on for a 32-second gap over second-placed Colombo after 17 hours, 47 minutes and 42 seconds, while Nortje finished third overall, 59 seconds back.

Laing finished second on the stage and retained the orange jersey, which she never relented all week. She posted a time of 21 hours, 41 minutes, 50 seconds, including two stages victories. Last year's third-placed finisher Hayley Preen (ChemChamp Honeycomb) improved to second overall, 1:05 off the pace of the German rider. Clara Koppenburg (Tudor Pro) was 4:28 back for third.

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Riders don't seem to slow down for Tortoise traffic in the Shamwari Private Game Reserve

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

A dazzle of zebras on the Shamwari Private Game Reserve stop to look at the pro riders, who had planned to race 94km but the route was reduced to 59.5km due to washed out roads from recent heavy rain

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Matt Beers (Toyota Specialized) finished sixth on the day to secure his second consecutive Nedbank Gravel Burn title

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Nedbank Gravel Burn)

Nele Laing (Canyon DT Swiss ATR) completed a full week in the Orange Jersey, and sealed the GC win with second place to stage 7 winner Alexis Skarda

(Image credit: Sam Clark / Nedbank Gravel Burn)