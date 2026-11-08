Pan-Am Cyclo-cross Championships: USA's Noah Scholnick and Lilliana O'Donnell win junior titles in Washington, DC

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Canada’s Alexa Haviland takes silver in junior women’s race while USA dominates junior men’s contest

2025 Vermont ECA camp participant Noah Scholnick bunny-hops a barrier with Coach Andrew Strohmeyer looking on
2025 Euro Cross Academy (ECA) camp participant Noah Scholnick bunny-hops a barrier with Coach Andrew Strohmeyer looking on (Image credit: @herve_pelletier.vt)
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USA’s Noah Scholnick and Lilliana O'Donnell won the junior men's and junior women's titles, respectively, at the 2026 Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

O'Donnell (16) outsprinted Canada's Alexa Haviland to claim the gold medal, while Haviland claimed silver for the second consecutive year. Canada’s Anna Christensen crossed the line 47 seconds later to take the bronze medal. USA’s Graden Baume took fourth ahead of her compatriot Elena Svenstrup, who was fifth.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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