Pan-Am Cyclo-cross Championships: USA's Noah Scholnick and Lilliana O'Donnell win junior titles in Washington, DC
Canada’s Alexa Haviland takes silver in junior women’s race while USA dominates junior men’s contest
USA’s Noah Scholnick and Lilliana O'Donnell won the junior men's and junior women's titles, respectively, at the 2026 Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships in Washington, DC, on Saturday.
O'Donnell (16) outsprinted Canada's Alexa Haviland to claim the gold medal, while Haviland claimed silver for the second consecutive year. Canada’s Anna Christensen crossed the line 47 seconds later to take the bronze medal. USA’s Graden Baume took fourth ahead of her compatriot Elena Svenstrup, who was fifth.
O’Donnell had just come out of a strong showing, sweeping the two women junior races at Cycle-Smart Northampton Cyclocross. She also had four second-place finishes in four races, so far this year.
For the second year in a row, the continental championships were held on the historic grounds of the Armed Forces Retirement Home, home to President Lincoln’s Summer Cottage and a residential community for U.S. veterans dating back to 1851.
Scholnick soloed to victory for the second consecutive year, and led a USA sweep of the podium. The 17-year-old has claimed two UCI victories and a pair of runner-up placings in four races so far this season, in addition to claiming the continental champion jersey today.
Rylan Zacharek (USA) crossed the line 17 seconds later to claim silver, with compatriot Finnley Sonneman taking bronze a further 12 seconds behind. USA’s Jacob Hines, outsprinted Stephen Savino IV to secure fourth place. American riders claimed the first seven places in the results.
Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Noah Scholnick (USA)
|
0:42:01
|
2
|
Rylan Zacharek (USA)
|
0:42:18
|
3
|
Finnley Sonnemann (USA)
|
0:42:30
|
4
|
Jacob Hines (USA)
|
0:42:46
|
5
|
Stephen Savino Iv (USA)
|
0:42:47
|
6
|
Jack Helvie (USA)
|
0:43:25
|
7
|
Jack Abel (USA)
|
0:43:31
|
8
|
William Houle (Can)
|
0:43:37
|
9
|
Matthew Crabbe (USA)
|
0:43:52
|
10
|
Sylvan Garrelts (USA)
|
0:43:59
|
11
|
Bennett Gassner (USA)
|
0:44:09
|
12
|
Khanh Truong (USA)
|
0:44:12
|
13
|
Isaac Jeaurond (Can)
|
0:44:16
|
14
|
Karl Bryan (USA)
|
0:44:18
|
15
|
Maxim Carrier (Can)
|
0:44:23
|
16
|
Landon Felz (USA)
|
0:45:06
|
17
|
Taavi Snapp (USA)
|
0:45:15
|
18
|
Jensen Riddle (USA)
|
0:45:17
|
19
|
Luke Johnson (USA)
|
0:45:20
|
20
|
Connor Sault (USA)
|
0:45:43
|
21
|
Grayson Jewiss (Can)
|
0:45:58
|
22
|
Emmett Davis (USA)
|
0:46:13
|
23
|
Bodi Yocum (USA)
|
0:46:32
|
24
|
Hunter Dempsey (USA)
|
0:46:35
|
25
|
Ronan Kroll (USA)
|
1
|
26
|
John Papadakis (USA)
|
1
|
27
|
Mitchell Baturka (USA)
|
1
|
28
|
Timmy Doughten (USA)
|
1
|
29
|
Max Rinzema (Can)
|
1
|
30
|
Mason Crabbe (USA)
|
1
|
31
|
Max Fronhofer (USA)
|
1
|
32
|
Caspar Gray (USA)
|
2
|
33
|
Sam Chora (Can)
|
3
|
DNF
|
Emil Anthony Palme (USA)
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Sean Davies (USA)
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Paxton Summers (USA)
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Lilliana Odonnell (USA)
|
0:40:07
|
2
|
Alexa Haviland (Can)
|
0:40:08
|
3
|
Anna Christensen (Can)
|
0:40:54
|
4
|
Graden Daume (USA)
|
0:41:12
|
5
|
Elena Svenstrup (USA)
|
0:41:12
|
6
|
Cora Cusack (USA)
|
0:41:26
|
7
|
Claire Mackinnon (Can)
|
0:41:28
|
8
|
Addison Temple (USA)
|
0:41:37
|
9
|
Ava Silva (USA)
|
0:41:37
|
10
|
Charlotte Caners (Can)
|
0:41:41
|
11
|
Clare Hauber (Can)
|
0:42:08
|
12
|
Zoe Mcguire (USA)
|
0:42:29
|
13
|
Siri Krum (USA)
|
0:43:10
|
14
|
Eliane Blais (Can)
|
0:43:20
|
15
|
Camille Culbertson (USA)
|
0:43:29
|
16
|
Penny Jones (USA)
|
1
|
17
|
Ella Pryor (USA)
|
1
|
DNF
|
Morgan Filer (USA)
|Row 17 - Cell 2
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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