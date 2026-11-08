Pan-Am Cyclo-cross Championships: USA's Noah Scholnick and Lilliana O'Donnell win junior titles in Washington, DC

2025 Euro Cross Academy (ECA) camp participant Noah Scholnick bunny-hops a barrier with Coach Andrew Strohmeyer looking on

USA’s Noah Scholnick and Lilliana O'Donnell won the junior men's and junior women's titles, respectively, at the 2026 Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

O'Donnell (16) outsprinted Canada's Alexa Haviland to claim the gold medal, while Haviland claimed silver for the second consecutive year. Canada’s Anna Christensen crossed the line 47 seconds later to take the bronze medal. USA’s Graden Baume took fourth ahead of her compatriot Elena Svenstrup, who was fifth.

O’Donnell had just come out of a strong showing, sweeping the two women junior races at Cycle-Smart Northampton Cyclocross. She also had four second-place finishes in four races, so far this year.

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For the second year in a row, the continental championships were held on the historic grounds of the Armed Forces Retirement Home, home to President Lincoln’s Summer Cottage and a residential community for U.S. veterans dating back to 1851.

Scholnick soloed to victory for the second consecutive year, and led a USA sweep of the podium. The 17-year-old has claimed two UCI victories and a pair of runner-up placings in four races so far this season, in addition to claiming the continental champion jersey today.

Rylan Zacharek (USA) crossed the line 17 seconds later to claim silver, with compatriot Finnley Sonneman taking bronze a further 12 seconds behind. USA’s Jacob Hines, outsprinted Stephen Savino IV to secure fourth place. American riders claimed the first seven places in the results.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Junior men Pos Rider Time 1 Noah Scholnick (USA) 0:42:01 2 Rylan Zacharek (USA) 0:42:18 3 Finnley Sonnemann (USA) 0:42:30 4 Jacob Hines (USA) 0:42:46 5 Stephen Savino Iv (USA) 0:42:47 6 Jack Helvie (USA) 0:43:25 7 Jack Abel (USA) 0:43:31 8 William Houle (Can) 0:43:37 9 Matthew Crabbe (USA) 0:43:52 10 Sylvan Garrelts (USA) 0:43:59 11 Bennett Gassner (USA) 0:44:09 12 Khanh Truong (USA) 0:44:12 13 Isaac Jeaurond (Can) 0:44:16 14 Karl Bryan (USA) 0:44:18 15 Maxim Carrier (Can) 0:44:23 16 Landon Felz (USA) 0:45:06 17 Taavi Snapp (USA) 0:45:15 18 Jensen Riddle (USA) 0:45:17 19 Luke Johnson (USA) 0:45:20 20 Connor Sault (USA) 0:45:43 21 Grayson Jewiss (Can) 0:45:58 22 Emmett Davis (USA) 0:46:13 23 Bodi Yocum (USA) 0:46:32 24 Hunter Dempsey (USA) 0:46:35 25 Ronan Kroll (USA) 1 26 John Papadakis (USA) 1 27 Mitchell Baturka (USA) 1 28 Timmy Doughten (USA) 1 29 Max Rinzema (Can) 1 30 Mason Crabbe (USA) 1 31 Max Fronhofer (USA) 1 32 Caspar Gray (USA) 2 33 Sam Chora (Can) 3 DNF Emil Anthony Palme (USA) Row 33 - Cell 2 DNS Sean Davies (USA) Row 34 - Cell 2 DNS Paxton Summers (USA) Row 35 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Junior women Pos Rider Time 1 Lilliana Odonnell (USA) 0:40:07 2 Alexa Haviland (Can) 0:40:08 3 Anna Christensen (Can) 0:40:54 4 Graden Daume (USA) 0:41:12 5 Elena Svenstrup (USA) 0:41:12 6 Cora Cusack (USA) 0:41:26 7 Claire Mackinnon (Can) 0:41:28 8 Addison Temple (USA) 0:41:37 9 Ava Silva (USA) 0:41:37 10 Charlotte Caners (Can) 0:41:41 11 Clare Hauber (Can) 0:42:08 12 Zoe Mcguire (USA) 0:42:29 13 Siri Krum (USA) 0:43:10 14 Eliane Blais (Can) 0:43:20 15 Camille Culbertson (USA) 0:43:29 16 Penny Jones (USA) 1 17 Ella Pryor (USA) 1 DNF Morgan Filer (USA) Row 17 - Cell 2