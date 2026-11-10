Past results and wildcard invitations now define 'pro' categories at The Traka World Series events, The Rift keeps a limited number of entries open for women - Gravel Bits

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Valley of Tears in Texas expands US Collegiate Gravel Nationals with four categories

Mads Würtz Schmidt won all five events in which he competed at the 2026 Gravel Earth Series
Mads Würtz Schmidt won all five events in which he competed at the 2026 Gravel Earth Series (Image credit: @GravelEarthSeries | @TheRiver)
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Organisers of The Traka World Series, formerly Gravel Earth Series, announced the ranking procedures to determine overall winners for 2027, with balanced points for the top 25 riders in pro divisions at each of the seven races, and a new system for riders to earn entry into the pro category as well.

There will be no enhanced scores for individual events, which had been the case in the past at The Traka 360 and the series finale, The River. At Traka Girona and the final series stop, now The Last Dance, points will be the same as other events.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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