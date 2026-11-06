'I felt quite lost and desperate' – How Ashleigh Moolman Pasio re-wrote the ending of her 17-year career, and how she's re-writing the future for African cyclists

Features
By
Published

Record-breaking South African talks to Cyclingnews about hanging up her racing bike, and stepping into her future as Amani team manager

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio at the strat of Strade Bianche 2023
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
0

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio's career could have ended very differently had she given in to a drawn-out and frustrating recovery to a fractured vertebrae. She considered hanging up her race bike during the 2025 season, a year earlier than planned, her confidence weakened after 18 months of trying to find form due to a crash at the 2024 Volta a Catalunya.

However, the South African was determined to write a different final chapter to her 17-year professional career, and saddled up for one last campaign.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.