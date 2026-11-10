Tour Down Under announces former Giro winner Jai Hindley as first headline starter for 2027

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Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider to make first return to home WorldTour race since 2023, 10 years after debut for national team

Jai Hindley of Australia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe crosses the finish line during the 113th Tour de France 2026 - Stage 14 a 155.3km a 155.3km stage from Mulhouse to Le Markstein 1189m / #UCIWT / on July 18, 2026 in Le Markstein, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Hindley will start his 2027 season in Australia (Image credit: Getty Images)
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There are just 70 days to go until WorldTour racing resumes at the Tour Down Under in Australia, but as the anticipation builds for the 2027 season, the first big-name rider on the start list has already been announced: former Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley.

It will mark 10 years since he made his debut riding for the national team UniSA-Australia at the Tour Down Under, and will be his first start since 2023. Despite his GC talents, Hindley has never won his home race, with overall results of 16th, 18th, 18th, and 25th from his four appearances, also taking the start in 2019 and 2020.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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