Tour Down Under announces former Giro winner Jai Hindley as first headline starter for 2027

There are just 70 days to go until WorldTour racing resumes at the Tour Down Under in Australia, but as the anticipation builds for the 2027 season, the first big-name rider on the start list has already been announced: former Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley.

It will mark 10 years since he made his debut riding for the national team UniSA-Australia at the Tour Down Under, and will be his first start since 2023. Despite his GC talents, Hindley has never won his home race, with overall results of 16th, 18th, 18th, and 25th from his four appearances, also taking the start in 2019 and 2020.

The 30-year-old will lead Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe in South Australia, having extended his contract with the German team through 2028 back in July. Also already confirmed alongside him will be New Zealand teammate Laurence Pithie, a former Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race winner making his fifth appearance in a row.

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"I haven’t raced the Tour Down Under since 2023, so I’m really looking forward to returning," said Hindley. "It’s a great way to kick off the season, racing in the Australian summer and on home roads in front of the Aussie fans.

"The support for the Australian riders is always fantastic, and there’s such a great atmosphere around the race. It’s always a fun event to be part of, and I’m excited to get the 2027 season under way with what I’m sure will be a strong team."

Racing at the men's Tour Down Under will kick off on January 19 in Henley Beach, with six days of action via the Mount Lofty, Corkscrew Road, and Willunga Hill climbs set to decide the next Ochre jersey.

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is the defending champion, and while there has been speculation that his teammate and the sport's top rider Tadej Pogačar will make his return from injury in Australia, only Hindley has been confirmed as a headline starter so far.

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If Vine returns to defend the jersey, he will be one of the heavy favourites alongside Hindley. Despite his lack of a GC win or podium in the TDU, the latter had a stellar 2026 season for Red Bull, riding to a third-place finish overall at the Giro d'Italia, and taking 15th on GC at the Tour de France while supporting overall runner-up Remco Evenepoel.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jai back to the Santos Tour Down Under and I’m sure all cycling fans will be excited to watch him in action on South Australian roads," said race director Stuart O'Grady.

"He holds a significant place in Australian cycling history as a Grand Tour winner, and at the age of 30 he remains in the prime of his career so we are getting to see the best of him. The course suits his characteristics with his all-round ability complemented nicely by his ability to climb with the best in the peloton.

"I’m sure Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe will again field a strong team to open the UCI WorldTour season, and having Jai here along with New Zealander Laurence Pithie brings some real quality to the peloton."

It will be a history-making edition of the Tour Down Under, as the first-ever WorldTour race to hold men’s and women’s racing over the same distance on the same days. After the first three days of action in the men's event, the women's will run concurrently from January 22-24 across three identical routes from Glenelg to Victor Harbor, Christies Beach to Willunga Hill, and Norwood to Stirling.

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