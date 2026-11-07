Pan-Am Cyclo-cross Championships: Miles Mattern and Ada Watson win U23 men and women titles in Washington, DC

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Kaya Musgrove takes silver in U23 women’s race while USA dominates U23 men’s contest

Rochester Cyclocross 2026 day 1 Manon Bakker and Miles Mattern take victory
Miles Mattern won USCX Rochester Cyclocross Day 1 earlier this cyclo-cross season (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)
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Americans Ada Watson and Miles Mattern won the U23 women's and U23 men's titles, respectively, at the 2026 Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

In her first year racing in the U23 category, Watson soloed to victory, crossing the line 19 seconds ahead of compatriot Kaya Musgrave. Musgrave improved on her fourth-place finish last year to claim silver.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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