European Cyclo-cross Championships: Lentel Huys takes glory for Belgium in junior women's race
Convincing ride sends first honours of UEC Championship weekend to low country rivals as hosts narrowly miss out on silver in Zeddam
Belgium's Lentel Huys used her power on the daunting 99 stairs of Zeddam's course to stamp her authority on the junior women's race on Saturday morning, as the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships in Zeddam in the Netherlands officially got underway.
The host nation had high hopes for glory, and Isis Versluis flew the flag for the Dutch, leading into the field from the green light. She was joined by her compatriot Nynke Jochems, along with another pair of pre-race favourites, Huys and Shana Huber (Switzerland), the four leading the charge following the opening lap.
The tough Zeddam parcours began to take its toll on subsequent laps, however, with gaps beginning to emerge. Czech Karolina Rothbauerová had joined the lead group, while Brit Peggy Knox struggled to stay in touch. By the time Knox made it back to the front, Huys attacked.
She maintained a confident presence at the front of the race, particularly on the arduous staircase where she was able to add seconds to her lead, while behind her, the chase group were disorganised and unable to mount a significant challenge to the dominant Huys.
Huys led Jochems and Huber by eight seconds heading into the penultimate lap but gained further ground on the stairs, and though the chasing pair were able to close the distance somewhat on the final lap, Huys held her ground, pushing hard on the final straight to hold the resurgent Huber at bay.
Huys took the European jersey at the first time of asking, while Huber claimed silver for Switzerland, with Jochems finishing third.
The junior men's race is set to take place on Sunday in Zeddam.
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Results - Junior Women
|
Position
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Lentel Huys
|
0:39:47
|
2
|
Shana Huber
|
0:39:56
|
3
|
Nynke Jochems
|
0:40:04
|
4
|
Karolina Rothbauerová
|
0:40:22
|
5
|
Peggy Knox
|
0:39:47
|
6
|
Natália Letková
|
0:40:46
|
7
|
Mathilde Leegaard
|
0:40:47
|
8
|
Isis Versluis
|
0:40:48
|
9
|
Nicole Righetto
|
0:39:47
|
10
|
Damy Van Den Bogaard
|
0:40:49
|
11
|
Natalia Piróg
|
0:40:50
|
12
|
Maxime Takken
|
0:41:02
|
13
|
Lotta Huybrechts
|
0:41:05
|
14
|
Hana Klucková
|
0:41:10
|
15
|
Lonneke Heesemans
|
0:41:19
|
16
|
Greta Andersson
|
0:41:31
|
17
|
Lucie Elizalde
|
0:41:35
|
18
|
Elsa Elf Boberg
|
0:41:39
|
19
|
Irmante Aleliunaite
|
0:41:57
|
20
|
Lotte Bouman
|
0:41:58
|
21
|
Noémie Jurado Roumieux
|
0:42:11
|
22
|
Rachele Cafueri
|
0:42:21
|
23
|
Puck Bunning
|
0:42:23
|
24
|
Noa Vega Bilbao
|
0:42:24
|
25
|
Lana Le Guilloux
|
0:42:25
|
26
|
Eliska Drongová
|
0:42:27
|
27
|
Antonina Kucharska
|
0:42:42
|
28
|
Olivia Poole
|
0:42:48
|
29
|
Justine Mesnard
|
0:42:56
|
30
|
Beatrix Attelmann
|
0:42:59
|
31
|
Sarah Koenig
|
0:43:03
|
32
|
Azzurra Rizzi
|
0:43:09
|
33
|
Britt Beumer
|
0:43:12
|
34
|
Elsa Widell
|
0:43:14
|
35
|
Lujza Bartosiková
|
0:43:18
|
36
|
Nicoletta Brandi
|
0:39:47
|
37
|
Carla Banuls Puente
|
0:43:19
|
38
|
Gisela Herrero Herrero
|
0:43:34
|
39
|
Sofie Birk Lildballe
|
0:43:45
|
40
|
Heléna Hegedus
|
0:43:48
|
41
|
Matilde Carretta
|
0:44:02
|
42
|
Elzbieta Seliavaite
|
0:44:14
|
43
|
Marta Mottus
|
0:44:15
|
44
|
Gisele Rang
|
0:44:24
|
45
|
Karolina Bortelová
|
0:45:27
|
46
|
Dalija Stojanovska
|
0:46:46
|
47
|
Rita Fontinhas
|
DNF
|
48
|
Heidi Roscoe
|
DNF
Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack.
On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.
She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.
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