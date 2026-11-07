European Cyclo-cross Championships: Lentel Huys takes glory for Belgium in junior women's race

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Convincing ride sends first honours of UEC Championship weekend to low country rivals as hosts narrowly miss out on silver in Zeddam

Belgium&#039;s Lentel Huys celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the junior women&#039;s race of the UEC Cyclocross European Championships (06-07/08), Saturday 7 November 2026 in Zeddam, Netherlands. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
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Belgium's Lentel Huys used her power on the daunting 99 stairs of Zeddam's course to stamp her authority on the junior women's race on Saturday morning, as the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships in Zeddam in the Netherlands officially got underway.

The host nation had high hopes for glory, and Isis Versluis flew the flag for the Dutch, leading into the field from the green light. She was joined by her compatriot Nynke Jochems, along with another pair of pre-race favourites, Huys and Shana Huber (Switzerland), the four leading the charge following the opening lap.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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