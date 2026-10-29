Will Van der Poel and Van Aert race, Brand's dominance, and Van Empel's return – The storylines to follow this cyclo-cross season

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We preview the rest of the CX season and all the main plotlines

Lucinda Brand and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado in action during the 2026 cyclo-cross season
Lucinda Brand and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado in action during the 2026 cyclo-cross season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The road season is over, the clocks have gone back, and the temperatures in Europe are dropping, which can mean only one thing: cyclo-cross is here.

The 2026-27 season is actually well underway by now, with the action kicking off in the US and Europe in September, but most of the main series are just starting or yet to begin.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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