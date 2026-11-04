The 2027 Giro d’Italia Women route is tough, but it risks producing a race without crucial jeopardy

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With 5,000m more climbing than 2026, the race could be over before halfway

Demi Vollering (FDJ United - SUEZ) competes in the breakaway during stage 5 of the the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026, in Sante Stefano di Cadore, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Is the 2027 Giro d'Italia route designed too much in favour of Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) (Photo: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The route of the 2027 Giro d’Italia Women was revealed on Tuesday and presents the peloton with a tough nine days of racing. With four mountain days, including an uphill time trial, and five flatter stages, it will be interesting, but it seems a little like an enhanced version of the 2026 race, won so brilliantly by Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ), with everything turned up to 11.

Since taking over the organisation of the women’s Giro in 2024, RCS, which organises the men’s event, has done a good job in modernising and increasing the visibility of what remains the second biggest race in the women’s calendar. Of course, visibility was helped this year by the date change, which the previous organisation requested, but with the power of RCS behind it, the race has been to places and climbs it would otherwise have been unable to reach.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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