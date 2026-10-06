'It's more a personal battle' - Sofia Gomez Villafañe locked in all year for significant climbing and 'wide open gravel' at UCI Gravel World Championships

Features
By
Published

After slower summer of racing, leader of Life Time Grand Prix 'firing again' for October races in Australia and Arkansas

Sofia Gomez Villafañe has never lost in three appearances at Valley of Tears Gravel in Texas
(Image credit: Simon Krenk)

Sofia Gomez Villafañe's proverbial ladder of success has led to more than 20 major off-road victories on three continents so far, over the past five-and-a-half seasons. This year she put a bullseye on Nannup for the UCI Gravel World Championships.

She has won multiple national titles for the two countries she represents with dual citizenship - as a collegiate racer in mountain bike and cyclo-cross for the US and MTB cross-country for Argentina. In 2021, she made history for Argentina as the first female to compete in XCO mountain bike at the Olympic Games since 2004, finishing top 25. With bigger stakes this season, she trained and raced for the ultimate rainbow reward.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.