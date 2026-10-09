'They are going to be hard to beat for sure' – Marianne Vos toes the line against a field packed with discipline specialists at the UCI Gravel World Championships

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After a turbulent time on the road this year, the 2024 Gravel world champion discusses exclusively with Cyclingnews her chances in Western Australia, the race's fiercely competitive start list, and the grit that keeps her going at 39

Marianne Vos leading a small group at the 2025 Gravel World Championships
The Dutchwoman is hoping that a turbulent season can be capped off with a rainbow jersey in Nannup (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

When Nannup was first announced as a venue for the UCI Gravel World Championships, one rider who immediately looked forward to the 2026 rainbow jersey race in Western Australia was Marianne Vos. It wasn't close to home, far from it, and it wasn't the perfect parcours, but it was definitely somewhere she wanted to be.

While Vos wouldn't go so far as to call herself familiar with the area, she does have history, after coming out for the Margaret River Tour, which swept through the region multiple times around a decade ago. The organising team for that race then shifted focus to SEVEN and, almost as soon as the UCI got into gravel, put up their hands to host a series race and were in the queue for a World Championships.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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