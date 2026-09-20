'You just give a look, and then you know' – Twin sisters Ava and Isabella Holmgren interview each other ahead of home World Championships

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Ava and Isabella Holmgren discuss how being healthy, gaining confidence in the peloton and 'just being home' will make this championships most special

At the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships racing for Canada, Isabella Holmgren (on left) celebrates a win in U23 XCO race with a hug from sister Ava
Isabella Holmgren (left) wins the U23 XCO division at MTB World Championships in 2025 and gets a hug from sister Ava Holmgren, who finished seventh (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

There's a trifecta of rich rewards awaiting two Canadian teammates who are also twin sisters, Ava and Isabella 'Bella' Holmgren, as they compete at the UCI Road World Championships in Montréal. They agreed that a home-country Worlds stacked the deck even before they reached a finish line - seeing and hearing family and friends nearby, competing side-by-side in the road race in unique Montréal-inspired national kits, and after it's all done, hunting down bagels from St-Viateur.

The 21-year-olds, who recently competed at Val di Sole at MTB Worlds, will compete next for Team Canada at Montréal Road Worlds. Ava is a contender for the U23 time trial on September 21 and both lead a strong group of five riders for the U23 road race on September 24.

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Ava Holmgren
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Isabella is a multi-discipline rider from Canada, who competes on the road for Lidl-Trek. Her twin sister is Isabella Holmgren, who also races for the same trade team. The pair made history at the 2023 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships as the first Canadians to win medals of any colour, Isabella with gold and Ava with silver in the junior women's race.

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