Who will actually ride the Giro d’Italia in 2027? Analysing the choices facing Pogačar, Vingegaard, Seixas, Evenepoel, Del Toro and more

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With the contenders for pink much less clear than those going for the Tour de France, we speculate on who might opt for Italy next summer

GAVARNIE-GEDRE, FRANCE - JULY 09: (EDITOR&#039;S NOTE: Tonal effects have been applied to this image) (L-R) Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete during the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 6 a 186.2km stage from Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre 1379m / #UCIWT / on July 09, 2026 in Gavarnie-Gedre, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Pogačar, Vingegaard and Evenepoel could all potentially race the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images)
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With the routes for the 2027 editions of the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia now out of the bag, the world's top general classification riders have all the material with which to make their Grand Tour plans for the season ahead.

Though the Vuelta a España shouldn't be forgotten about, the big question, as ever, is Giro or Tour – or even both.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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