'This one feels different' - Lucinda Brand on winning European cyclo-cross title after rival was relegated
World Champion adds another win to illustrious palmares after Marie Schreiber is relegated
In a close sprint to the finish line, world champion Lucinda Brand and Marie Schreiber were shoulder to shoulder, battling for the win and the elite women's European Cyclo-cross title in Zeddam, in the Netherlands, on Saturday. It was so close that neither raised their hand in victory after they crossed the line, not knowing who had won the title.
Although Luxembourg’s Schreiber was initially declared the winner, the jury later revised the result following a delay, relegating her to second place for “an irregularity in the final sprint” and reshuffling the podium.
The European champion’s jersey was therefore awarded to the Dutch rider, who first won the blue-and-white jersey in 2021 in Wijster, Netherlands. Schreiber was given second.
"It's another title. A bit of a strange title, I have to admit,” Brand told media including Wielerflits, after the race.
Brand, Schreiber and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands) broke away from the pack in the opening laps, with Schreiber setting a fast pace from the start. The three riders gradually extended their lead, finding themselves alone at the front to battle it out for the European jersey.
The battle remained open right up until the final moments, when a fall took Alvarado out of contention, leaving Schreiber and Brand to contest the victory in a tight sprint.
"It was a tough race," Brand said. "The entire final lap was difficult. Marie was very strong today, especially on the stairs—she pushed us to our limits there. Perhaps that’s why Ceylin made a mistake."
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The race came down to a final two-up sprint across the long uphill start/finish straight. Schreiber had the front position and opened up her sprint first, but Brand came alongside as the two fought all the way to the line.
"She started a bit earlier than I did. I tried to get past her and pulled up alongside her. And, well, the jury made their decision," Brand said. ”I can’t really say anything more about it. Every title is wonderful, but this one feels a bit different."
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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