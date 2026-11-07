'This one feels different' - Lucinda Brand on winning European cyclo-cross title after rival was relegated

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World Champion adds another win to illustrious palmares after Marie Schreiber is relegated

Winner Lucinda Brand poses with third-place Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado on the podium of elite women&#039;s race at UEC European Cyclo-cross championships as second-place Marie Schreiber did not go to the podium after her relegation
Winner Lucinda Brand poses with third-place Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado on the podium of elite women's race at UEC European Cyclo-cross championships as second-place Marie Schreiber did not go to the podium after her relegation (Image credit: Getty Images)
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In a close sprint to the finish line, world champion Lucinda Brand and Marie Schreiber were shoulder to shoulder, battling for the win and the elite women's European Cyclo-cross title in Zeddam, in the Netherlands, on Saturday. It was so close that neither raised their hand in victory after they crossed the line, not knowing who had won the title.

Although Luxembourg’s Schreiber was initially declared the winner, the jury later revised the result following a delay, relegating her to second place for “an irregularity in the final sprint” and reshuffling the podium.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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