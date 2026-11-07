Winner Lucinda Brand poses with third-place Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado on the podium of elite women's race at UEC European Cyclo-cross championships as second-place Marie Schreiber did not go to the podium after her relegation

In a close sprint to the finish line, world champion Lucinda Brand and Marie Schreiber were shoulder to shoulder, battling for the win and the elite women's European Cyclo-cross title in Zeddam, in the Netherlands, on Saturday. It was so close that neither raised their hand in victory after they crossed the line, not knowing who had won the title.

Although Luxembourg’s Schreiber was initially declared the winner, the jury later revised the result following a delay, relegating her to second place for “an irregularity in the final sprint” and reshuffling the podium.

The European champion’s jersey was therefore awarded to the Dutch rider, who first won the blue-and-white jersey in 2021 in Wijster, Netherlands. Schreiber was given second.

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"It's another title. A bit of a strange title, I have to admit,” Brand told media including Wielerflits, after the race.

Brand, Schreiber and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Netherlands) broke away from the pack in the opening laps, with Schreiber setting a fast pace from the start. The three riders gradually extended their lead, finding themselves alone at the front to battle it out for the European jersey.

The battle remained open right up until the final moments, when a fall took Alvarado out of contention, leaving Schreiber and Brand to contest the victory in a tight sprint.

"It was a tough race," Brand said. "The entire final lap was difficult. Marie was very strong today, especially on the stairs—she pushed us to our limits there. Perhaps that’s why Ceylin made a mistake."

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The race came down to a final two-up sprint across the long uphill start/finish straight. Schreiber had the front position and opened up her sprint first, but Brand came alongside as the two fought all the way to the line.

"She started a bit earlier than I did. I tried to get past her and pulled up alongside her. And, well, the jury made their decision," Brand said. ”I can’t really say anything more about it. Every title is wonderful, but this one feels a bit different."

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