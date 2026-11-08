'It’s disrespectful to steal the biggest moment of my career' - Marie Schreiber condemns Euro cyclo-cross relegation

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The Luxembourg rider refused to attend the podium ceremony

Marie Schreiber of Luxembourg and Lucinda Brand of Netherlands during the Elite women&#039;s race at the 2026 European Cyclo-cross Championships in Zeddam, the Netherlands. MARCEL TER BALS / ANP (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)
Marie Schreiber (Left) was relagted despite crossing the line first (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Luxembourgish rider Marie Schreiber has condemned the decision to relegate her to second place at the European Cyclo-cross Championships on Saturday as disrespectful.

Schreiber crossed the line first in the Elite Women’s race at Zeddam in the Netherlands, apparently bagging the biggest win of her career, but a few minutes later, she was relegated for an irregular sprint. She later refused to attend the podium ceremony.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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