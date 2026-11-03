Giro d'Italia 2027 route revealed – A climber's paradise with double Mortirolo ascent and return to iconic Monte Zoncolan and Passo Gavia

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110th edition features Trieste start, two time trials, and some of Italy's most iconic climbs en route to Rome

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage and final overall winner during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 20 a 200km stage from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo 1289m / #UCIWT / on May 30, 2026 in Piancavallo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The route for the 2027 Giro d'Italia has been revealed as a climber's paradise, with three of Italy's most difficult and iconic ascents set to feature as the highlights in May next year: Passo del Mortirolo (twice), Passo Gavia, and Monte Zoncolan.

At the presentation in Rome on Tuesday, race organisers RCS unveiled the 3,418km route from Trieste, near the Slovenian border, to Rome, with a major focus on the north of Italy, two individual time trials, and some days on offer for the sprinters and breakaway experts.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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