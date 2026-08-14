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Vollering's World Championships quest, Courtney's WorldTour debut and big transfer intrigue – Six compelling storylines to follow in women's cycling for the rest of 2026

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The Tour de France Femmes is over but there's still plenty to look forward to for the women's peloton

Demi Vollering in the peloton during the 2026 Tour de France Femmes
Vollering ticked off a huge goal at the Tour de France, can she take rainbow next? (Image credit: Getty Images)
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This year’s Tour de France Femmes was arguably the best of the five editions since the race reappeared on the calendar, but what’s next for the women’s peloton?

The women’s sport has seen a huge expansion since the Tour’s return in 2022, and the hallmark race brings in new fans and followers each summer, but sometimes the attention on the sport can fade slightly once the winner has packed away her yellow jersey and headed home.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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