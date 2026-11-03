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Giro d'Italia Women 2027 route revealed – Uphill time trial and brutal final mountain stage feature on climber-friendly course

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Organsers set route to tempt Demi Vollering to defend pink

Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) celebrates winning the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women in Saluzzo, Italy, on June 7, 2026. (Photo by Andrea Amato/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Will Demi Vollering come back for a second maglia rosa? (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The organisers of the Giro d’Italia Women unveiled the route of the 2027 race in Rome on Tuesday, and while the race is shorter than last year’s, it has far more climbing, favouring the mountain goats once again.

While this will be the 38th edition of the women’s Giro, the 2027 edition will be only the fourth organised by RCS, the company which runs the men’s event, and they continue to make the race more challenging.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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