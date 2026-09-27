'I looked back, and there was really nobody left' – Puck Pieterse plays crucial role for Demi Vollering in united Dutch performance at World Championships

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Multi-discipline star finishes sixth after providing main lead-out for Dutch rider, who was eventually caught, but still took victory

Dutch Puck Pieterse crosses the finish line at the elite women Road Race race (180,4 km) at the cycling World Championship, in Montreal, Canada, Saturday 26 September 2026. The UCI road world championships are taking place from 20 to 27 September, in Montreal, Canada.BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After her sixth-place finish in the women’s elite road race at the UCI Road World Championships, Puck Pieterse (Netherlands) flew through the mixed zone on her bike, shouting "I’ll come back" to the waiting journalists. The reason became apparent when the whole Dutch team, including national coach Laurens ten Dam, joined newly-crowned World Champion Demi Vollering on the podium to celebrate the victory after a united team performance.

"It was super cool; everybody was happy for each other. We put quite some pressure on ourselves; we had an ambitious plan, but there was also a lot of pressure from the media," said Pieterse on her second pass of the mixed zone, once the podium celebrations were over.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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