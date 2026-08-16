'A once-in-a-career kind of thing' – A year on from a stunning victory, Canada's top women riders look ahead to 'special' home Road World Championships

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Magdeleine Vallieres Mill, Alison Jackson, Isabella Holmgren, and more talk about upcoming Montréal Worlds – 'There are a lot of really strong Canadians at the moment'

Magdeleine Vallieres Mill celebrates her elite women&#039;s road race victory with Canada teammate Alison Jackson at the 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali
Reigning world champion Magdeleine Vallieres Mill: 'To be racing Worlds to defend my title is going to be something incredible' (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Tour de France Femmes in the rearview mirror along with many of the other big races of the Women's WorldTour season, it's no surprise that the focus of the women's peloton is now turning towards the UCI Road World Championships.

The Worlds, the last standout racing event of the season, heads back to North America for the first time since Richmond 2015 as Canada hosts the event for the third time, the country's first since Hamilton 2003.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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