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Outshining established players, mid-season promotions and Grand Tour victories – Taking a closer look at 10 stand-out neo-pros of 2026

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Paula Blasi and Paul Seixas dominated this year's up-and-comer headlines in their second pro seasons, but who are the fresh stars of the future stepping into the professional peloton and staking their claim in 2026?

Luke Tuckwell (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has a stint in the yellow leader&#039;s jersey at the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes
Luke Tuckwell (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has a stint in the yellow leader's jersey at the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The first year as a professional cyclist is often one of finding a footing in the intensely competitive pelotons, where the dream of being paid to race a bike can become a brutal reality. There are some, however, that do just more than learn and survive in that first year – they step up to the challenge and thrive.

Some neo-pros entered the 2026 season with the weight of expectation already on their shoulders, such as Jarno Widar and Jakob Omrzel after steadily laying foundations and building blocks via years of racing in Europe through the junior and U23 ranks, accumulating results that put them in the spotlight along the way.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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