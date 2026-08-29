A lost season, cobbled and track triumphs, and battles with Wiebes – The story behind Lara Gillespie's rapid rise to the top

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Coached by sprint royalty and flourishing across disciplines, the Irish racer is just getting started

Lara Gillespie laughs on the podium alongside her UAE Team L&#039;IMAM teammates on the team presentation podium in Llanidloes ahead of stage 4 of the 2026 Tour of Britain Women
Irish national champion Lara Gillespie is one of the peloton's promising sprint and C;assics talents (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The fastwomen of the Women's WorldTour peloton are up against it at the moment, with Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes dominating the sprinting landscape and showing few signs of letting up.

At race after race, the same question comes up: 'How to beat her?' Fans, riders, and directeurs sportifs alike ponder it, and yet no answers present themselves. After all, she's on a roll of sprinting results unseen in modern racing.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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