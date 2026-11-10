You asked, we answered: Our Labs experts on wind tunnel testing, reverse mullet wheels, our ultimate Roubaix setups and more – AskCN

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The team behind CN Labs answer all your wind tunnel and bike tech questions

Josh from Cyclingnews in the wind tunnel
(Image credit: Will Jones/Future)
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Welcome to the first edition of Ask CN, a new AMA-style series on Cyclingnews where our readers get the chance to put their questions to us, our columnists, and more.

For the inaugural episode, we're shining a light on CN Labs, the longstanding series of wind tunnel tests, rolling resistance tests and other empirical inquisitions into bikes, gear and industry trends.

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Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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