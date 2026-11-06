How to turn an AI into your personal coach: Goal-specific prompts and setup instructions

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Would you use AI to analyse your historical riding data?

A cyclist sits at a table planning a training programme on a laptop
(Image credit: AI generated image)
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The world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is moving so fast that even WorldTour cycling teams are now using it to help understand and interpret riders' data to aid with training and racing.

For example, Netcompany-Ineos recently announced it would use an AI-based aero testing app next year.

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