'The year where someone who's primarily a gravel racer would win – Maddy Nutt representing the specialists at the World Championships

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The British rider believes this could be the year a gravel pro wins the rainbow jersey

Maddy Nutt (Q36.5) finished second at her first Unbound XL in 2026
(Image credit: Gretchen Powers)

It’s been a great year for British gravel racer Maddy Nutt. A shift in focus has seen her race some of the longest events on the calendar, racing for 24 hours and coming away with some top results.

At the start of May she was the first woman home - and 17th overall - in the Traka 560, covering the 560km route in 26 hours 30 minutes. Then, later that month, she took on the 574km of Unbound XL, finishing as second woman, 34 minutes behind winner Svenja Betz.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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