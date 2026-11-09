Luxembourg federation lodges official complaint over Marie Schreiber's lost European title, but how can they hope to overturn the decision?

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ZEDDAM - Marie Schreiber of Team Luxembourg during the Elite women&#039;s race on the first day of the European Cyclo-cross Championships on November 7, 2026, in Zeddam, the Netherlands. MARCEL TER BALS / ANP (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)
Schreiber missed out on a European title after being relegated (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Luxembourg's cycling federation has official lodged a complaint in a bid to overturn reinstate Marie Schreiber as the winner of the European Cyclo-cross title.

Schreiber crossed the line first in elite women's race at the weekend's European Cyclo-cross Championships but was relegated to second place for what was deemed an irregular sprint by the race officials.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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