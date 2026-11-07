Pan-Am Cyclo-cross Championships: Alyssa Sarkisov powers away on penultimate lap to win elite women’s title

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USA’s Lidia Cusack is second, and Canadian Sidney McGill takes third in Washington, DC

HULST, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 01: Alyssa Sarkisov of United States competes during the 77th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2026 - Women&#039;s U23 / #UCIWWT / on February 01, 2026 in Hulst, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
USA's Alyssa Sarkisov finished seventh at the 2026 UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
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USA’s Alyssa Sarkisov pulled clear of her closest rival on the penultimate lap to claim the elite women’s title at the 2026 Pan-American Cyclocross Championships in Washington, DC, on Saturday. The victory marked a step up from last year, when she finished second.

With two laps remaining, Sarkisov and compatriot Lidia Cusack were locked in a battle for victory after breaking away from the lead group on the third lap. Sarkisov then delivered the fastest lap of the race, clocking 7:22, to open a six-second advantage by the bell lap. She maintained her lead to the finish, securing the victory after seven laps.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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