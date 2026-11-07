European Cyclo-cross Championships: Marie Schreiber surges to stunning victory to deny Dutch on home soil

Luxembourg’s Marie Schreiber overcame a strong challenge from world champion Lucinda Brand to claim a stunning victory in the women’s elite race at the UEC European Cyclo-cross championships in Zeddam on Saturday. She became the first non-Dutch rider since 2017 to take the title, after a thrilling battle with Brand and her compatriot Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado.

Schreiber put in her characteristic lightning-fast start to take an early lead, and her strength on the gruelling stair climb made life difficult for the stacked Dutch side, who were finally able to close her down on lap three. They could not shake her entirely though, and it all came down to a final sprint for the line across the long uphill start/finish straight. Brand came off Schreiber’s wheel and fought shoulder-to-shoulder with the younger rider all the way to the line, with the pair appearing to cross the line side by side. Finally confirmation came that Schreiber had edged out Brand, denying the Dutch a victory on home soil on day one of the Championships.

How it happened

The women's elite race was the final race of three on day one of the UEC European Cyclo-cross championships, with conditions a little more slippery than they had been earlier in the day, and conditions dry but cloudy.

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Hélène Clauzel of France pushed to the front of the pack on the lengthy start/finish straight, along with Schreiber, as the field stretched out on the first lap.

Schreiber impressed on the first climb of the gruelling 99-step staircase, opening out her gap to a remarkable 13 seconds as the first lap unfolded, with the rest of the field desperately giving chase. Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado was the nearest challenger as the second lap began, leading the chase for the sizeable Netherlands squad, with a bigger group another eight seconds behind.

Resplendent in the rainbow bands but seeking her second European title, reigning world champion Brand attacked on lap two to try and bridge to her compatriot. Brand did not look comfortable on the steps, however, and Schreiber was able to maintain her lead as the chasing pair of Dutchwomen fought to join forces. They finally united towards the end of lap two, but Schreiber took a commanding lead of 14 seconds into lap three as Brand appeared to be dissatisfied with Alvarado’s work rate, seeds of discontent once again visible within the Dutch team.

Brand made the difference on lap three, however, pushing the pace to close down Schreiber, with the gap coming down to ten seconds. Brand attacked her teammate Alvarado heading into lap three, but she wasn’t able to shake her, and she encountered trouble just after that, sliding out on a corner and hitting the ground, leaving Alvarado to chase down Schreiber alone.

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Alvarado closed Schreiber down at the foot of the stairs, but a stumble near the top allowed Schreiber to go clear once again, but not for long – Alvarado finally bridged the gap to form a leading duo. Behind them, Brand had quickly remounted and pursued the leading pair, using her power over the long rising start/finish straight to finally join up with the leaders.

Alvarado led the charge on lap five, making life difficult for Schreiber, who fell back until she was able to re-establish her place within the group with another strong stair climb. There was nothing to separate the trio heading into the penultimate lap, and Brand turned the screw, doing everything in her power to try and shift the stubborn Schreiber from her wheel, as Alvarado began to slip away from the head of the race.

It would all come down to the final lap. Crossing the line, the trio were once again locked together, and for the final time on the stairs Schreiber was able to sneak through the two Dutchwomen to retake the lead and set up a thrilling final section of the race. Alvarado slipped and crashed shortly after, taking herself out of the running for gold and looking to be in some discomfort with a hand injury.

Heading into the sprint, everything appeared to point to Brand; Schreiber had the front position, and she opened up her sprint first, but Brand wasn't able to come through, the two battling shoulder to shoulder all the way to the line, with neither rider celebrating as it was unclear who had clinched the win. Schreiber was confirmed as the champion shortly after, taking her first major elite title at the age of 23.

Results