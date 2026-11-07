European Cyclo-cross Championships: Marie Schreiber surges to stunning victory to deny Dutch on home soil

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Luxembourg's Schreiber capitalises on strong stair climbing to hold world champion Brand at bay in blanket finish in Zeddam

ZEDDAM, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Marie Schreiber of Luxembourg and Lucinda Brand of Netherlands sprint at finish line during the 24th UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships 2026, Elite Women on November 07, 2026 in Zeddam, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
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Luxembourg’s Marie Schreiber overcame a strong challenge from world champion Lucinda Brand to claim a stunning victory in the women’s elite race at the UEC European Cyclo-cross championships in Zeddam on Saturday. She became the first non-Dutch rider since 2017 to take the title, after a thrilling battle with Brand and her compatriot Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado.

Schreiber put in her characteristic lightning-fast start to take an early lead, and her strength on the gruelling stair climb made life difficult for the stacked Dutch side, who were finally able to close her down on lap three. They could not shake her entirely though, and it all came down to a final sprint for the line across the long uphill start/finish straight. Brand came off Schreiber’s wheel and fought shoulder-to-shoulder with the younger rider all the way to the line, with the pair appearing to cross the line side by side. Finally confirmation came that Schreiber had edged out Brand, denying the Dutch a victory on home soil on day one of the Championships.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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