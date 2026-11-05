Zero to hero? Wind tunnel testing the new Look 795 Blade RS

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A lightweight do-it-all aero bike with some interesting aero features aimed to balance performance with practicality. But does this work in the tunnel?

Look 795 Blade RS 2026
(Image credit: Future)
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In a world of some fairly extreme aero machines being released, the Look 795 Blade RS looks almost conventional in its appearance.

Svelte tube profiles that rely on squared off ends for aero performance and more standard clean lines rather than sharp angles and flared elements result in a bike that looks like a rather normal bike.

Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, StemNotes, and Venturi Dynamics.

He spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

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